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Tamil-Origin Star Makes FIFA World Cup Debut

By REDIFF SPORTS
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June 14, 2026 18:03 IST

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Tamil-origin football sensation Nishan Velupillay marked a significant milestone by making his FIFA World Cup debut for Australia, showcasing his rapid rise from academy football to the global stage.

Nishan Velupillay

IMAGE: Australia's Connor Metcalfe celebrates scoring their second goal with Nishan Velupillay. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points

  • Nishan Velupillay made his FIFA World Cup debut for Australia on June 14.
  • Velupillay, 25, entered the match in the 61st minute during Australia's 2-0 win against Turkiye.
  • His rapid ascent from academy football highlights his potential as a key attacking prospect for Australian football.
  • Velupillay, of Anglo-Indian and Sri Lankan Tamil descent, has accumulated eight international appearances and three goals for the Socceroos.

Tamil-origin forward Nishan Velupillay made his FIFA World Cup debut on Sunday, June 14, marking a memorable milestone in a journey that has steadily risen from academy football to the global stage.

The 25-year-old came on in the second half as Australia secured a confident 2-0 win over Turkiye in their Group D opener.

Velupillay's Rapid Rise In Australian Football

Nishan Velupillay

Velupillay was introduced in the 61st minute, stepping into a match where Australia were already in control through goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe. His role was to help maintain structure and energy as the Socceroos closed out an important opening victory.

 

What makes his journey stand out is how quickly it has unfolded. The son of an Anglo-Indian mother and a Malaysian father of Sri Lankan Tamil descent, Nishan Velupillay has emerged as one of Australian football's most exciting attacking prospects.

Since then, the 25 year old has established himself in the Socceroos squad and heads to the World Cup with eight international appearances and three goals.

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