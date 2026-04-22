How Tamil Nadu Won The U-19 Table Tennis Title

Tamil Nadu showcased their table tennis prowess by defeating Maharashtra 3-1 to win the U-19 boys' team title at the UTT Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships.

Key Points Tamil Nadu secured a 3-1 victory over Maharashtra to claim the U-19 boys' team title at the national table tennis championships.

P B Abhinand of Tamil Nadu played a crucial role, winning key matches against Neil Mulye and Kushal Chopda.

Tamil Nadu's balanced team performance, including S K Mehan's win, proved decisive in the final.

Maharashtra's reliance on Kushal Chopda was not enough to overcome Tamil Nadu's overall strength.

Top seeds Tamil Nadu stamped their authority with a 3-1 win over Maharashtra to clinch the U-19 boys' team title at the UTT Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships here on Wednesday.

Abhinand's Dominance Secures Victory

Tamil Nadu's charge was led by the rock-solid P B Abhinand, who delivered commanding wins over Neil Mulye and Kushal Chopda, sealing the title in style in the reverse singles.

Maharashtra's Reliance on Chopda

Maharashtra leaned heavily on Chopda -- a tactic that carried them to the final but exposed their lack of depth. Mulye showed fight, but the duo couldn't match Tamil Nadu's balance when it mattered.

Team Balance Key to Tamil Nadu's Success

The difference was Tamil Nadu's all-round strength, highlighted by SK Mehan's straight-game win over Ishan Khandekar, which firmly tilted the tie in their favour.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu beat Assam in the semifinals, while Maharashtra got past West Bengal.

Results:

Under-19 Boys (Final): Tamil Nadu bt Maharashtra 3-1 (M.R.Balamurugan lost to Kushal Chopda 11-9, 13-11, 8-11, 6-11, 9-11, P.B. Abhinand bt Neil Mulye 11-5, 11-3, 7-11, 11-6, S.K. Mehan bt Ishan Khandekar 11-4, 12-10, 11-7, Abhinand bt Kushal 11-6, 11-6, 11-8).

Semifinals: Tamil Nadu bt Assam 3-2 (Abhinand bt Divyaj Rajkhowa Roy 6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5, Balamurugan lost to Priyanuj Bhattacharyya 12-14, 6-11, 9-11, Mehan bt Swapnanil Dutta 11-4, 11-7, 11-7, Abhinand lost to Priyanuj 6-11, 11-5, 11-13, 11-7, 6-11, Balamurugan bt Divyaj 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 5-11, 11-8).

Maharashtra bt West Bengal 3-1 (Neil bt Punit Biswas 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8, Kushal bt Oishik Ghosh 11-6, 11-9, 11-8, Ishan lost to Rupam Sardar 9-11, 10-12, 11-7, 8-11, Kushal bt Punit 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-8).

The UTT Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships is a key event for identifying and nurturing young talent in Indian table tennis. Tamil Nadu's victory highlights their strong table tennis program and the depth of talent within the state. This win will likely boost the confidence of the players and inspire them to achieve further success at the national level.