Tamil Nadu Shines At National Junior Athletics Championships

Promising sprinter Neil Samraj R from Tamil Nadu made headlines by shattering the men's U18 200m national record at the National Junior Athletics Championships, contributing to Tamil Nadu's overall team victory.

Key Points Neil Samraj R of Tamil Nadu set a new men's U18 200m national record with a time of 21.03 seconds on Tuesday.

Samraj also won the 100m gold with a national U18 record of 10.45 seconds and was declared the best athlete in the men's U18 category.

Tamil Nadu secured the overall team championships with 317.2 points at the event.

Bhavana G of Tamil Nadu established a new meet record in the U20 women's 200m, finishing in 23.82 seconds.

The championships saw several other athletes achieve notable performances across various track and field events.

Neil Samraj R erased the men's U18 200m record on the final day of the National Junior Athletics Championships here on Tuesday.

Record-Breaking Performance By Neil Samraj R

Neil's gold-medal winning time of 21.03 seconds was better than the three-year-old previous national mark of 21.08 seconds set by Abhay Singh.

Neil emerged as the most successful sprinter in the men's U18 category. He had also won the 100m gold with a national record (U18) time of 10.45 seconds. He was declared the best athlete in the men's U18 group.

Tamil Nadu Dominates Championships

Tamil Nadu's Bhavana G won the gold medal in the U20 women's section with a time of 23.82 seconds, bettering the previous meet record of 24.05 seconds.

Tamil Nadu won the overall team championships with 317.2 points, while Haryana was second with 303 points.

Key Results From Various Categories

Results:

Men's U20: 200m: Savin Thingalaya (Karnataka) 21.26 seconds, Ayush SR (Karnataka) 21.30 seconds, Arshdeep Singh (Punjab) 21.50 seconds.

400m hurdles: Jashanpreet Singh (Punjab) 51.51 seconds, Lusan Khamari (Odisha) 51.91 seconds, Sayan Mondal (West Bengal) 52.16 seconds.

3,000m steeplechase: Bikram Singh (Punjab) 9:01.04 seconds, MD Nooruddin (Delhi) 9:01.18 seconds, Sahil Kumar (Gujarat) 9:01.80 seconds.

Javelin throw: Dharanidharan T (Tamil Nadu) 76.18m, Rajat Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 72.44m, Mangal Singh (Chandigarh) 71.21m.

Triple jump: Daksh Bishnoi (Punjab) 15.74m. Royshan P (Tamil Nadu) 15.40m, Akarshit Pratap Singh (Punjab) 15.40m.

Women's U20: 200m: Bhavana G (Tamil Nadu) 23.82 seconds (meet record), Kajal Vaja (Gujarat) 24.10 seconds, Nancy (Haryana) 24.26 seconds.

3,000m steeplechase: Mansi Yadav (Maharashtra) 10:54.35 seconds, Versha (Uttar Pradesh) 10:59.75 seconds, Roshini Kalura (Uttarakhand) 11:00.58 seconds.

Triple jump: Sadhana Ravi (Tamil Nadu) 13.22m, Shrihanisha P (Tamil Nadu) 12.28m, Sneha B (Gujarat) 12.28m.

Shot put: Anshu (Haryana) 15.58m (meet record, previous record 15.36m), Riya Verma (Haryana) 14.56m, Madhumitha V (Tamil Nadu) 13.79m.

Men's U18: 200m: Neil Samraj R (Tamil Nadu) 21.03 seconds (national record), Lodenge Ramu (Telangana) 21.36 seconds, Manas Shinde (Maharashtra) 21.48 seconds.

1000m: Dev (Haryana) 2:26.60 seconds, Hunny Yadav (Haryana) 2:26.71 seconds, Suraj Man Singh (Madhya Pradesh) 2:27.34 seconds.

High jump: Zubin Gohain (Assam) 2.10m, Sakthivel VN (Tamil Nadu) 2.08m, Ramanand Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 2.04m.

Women's U18: 200m: Bhoomika Nehate (Maharashtra) 24.21 seconds, Suchithra S (Karnataka) 24.52 seconds, T Mrithika (Tamil Nadu) 24.61 seconds.

1000m: Deepika (Rajasthan) 2:55.22 seconds, A Thanishikaa A (Tamil Nadu) 2:55.37 seconds, Khushi Sharma (Haryana) 2:55.86 seconds.