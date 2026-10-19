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CM Vijay Hails Tamil Nadu Skaters For World Skate Games Medals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 19, 2026 19:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Tamil Nadu's speed skaters, including Anandkumar Velkumar and the junior women's relay team, have brought glory to India by winning gold and bronze medals at the prestigious World Skate Games 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Key Points

  • Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday congratulated Tamil Nadu speed skaters for their medal wins at the World Skate Games 2026.
  • Anandkumar Velkumar won gold in the senior men's 42 km marathon on October 18, successfully defending his world title.
  • Lakshita, Pragathi, and Rutva secured bronze in the junior women's 3,000 m relay race, marking India's first relay medal in the World Speed Skating Championships.
  • Anandkumar also previously won a bronze in the 500 m and a silver in the 1,000 m categories at the Games.
  • The CM highlighted these achievements as an inspiration for the younger generation aspiring to excel in sports.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday congratulated Tamil Nadu speed skaters Anandkumar Velkumar, Lakshita, Pragathi and Rutva for winning medals at the World Skate Games 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

CM Hails Skaters' Achievements

In a post on X, the CM extended his heartfelt congratulations to Anandkumar, who won gold in the senior men's marathon, and to Lakshita, Pragathi and Rutva, who won bronze in the junior women's 3,000 m relay race.

 

He said their achievements would provide encouragement and inspiration to the younger generation aspiring to excel in sports.

Anandkumar Defends World Title

Anandkumar has won a bronze medal in the 500 m category and a silver medal in the 1,000 m category at the Games before clinching gold in the senior men's 42 km marathon on October 18.

"I wish skater Anandkumar, and athletes Lakshita, Pragathi and Rutva, who have made Tamil Nadu and India proud by winning medals, many more heights to scale," Vijay said.

Anandkumar Velkumar, who hails from Chennai, successfully defended his world title in the senior men's 42 km marathon at the World Skate Games 2026 in Asuncion on October 18.

In the junior women's category, Lakshita, Pragathi and Rutva won bronze in the 3,000 m relay race, marking India's first-ever relay medal at the World Speed Skating Championships.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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