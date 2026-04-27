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Paddler Dies On Court At National Masters Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 22:27 IST

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A table tennis player tragically died after collapsing on the court during a match at the National Masters Table Tennis Championships in Pune, highlighting the physical demands of the sport.

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu's I.M. Louis Raj died after collapsing during a table tennis match at the National Masters Championships.
  • The incident occurred during Raj's third-round singles match in the 65-plus age category.
  • Paramedics responded immediately, but Raj was declared dead at a nearby hospital.
  • The cause of death was determined to be cardiac arrest, later confirmed as cardiac tamponade.
  • Table Tennis Federation of India expressed condolences, remembering Raj as a respected member of the community.

Tamil Nadu paddler I.M. Louis Raj died after collapsing on court during a match at the 32nd National Masters Table Tennis Championships here on Sunday, casting a shadow over the event.

Tragic Incident During Table Tennis Match

Raj, competing in the 65-plus age group category, was playing his third-round singles match against Andhra Pradesh's V.V. Ramana at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mahalunge-Balewadi when the incident took place.

 

Having taken a 2-0 lead, Raj was ahead 5-4 in the third game when he suddenly collapsed at around 12.15pm.

Immediate Response and Medical Efforts

Paramedics stationed at the venue responded immediately and administered emergency procedures, including CPR and chest compressions.

As he did not respond, Raj was rushed to a nearby hospital, about two kilometres from the venue, within minutes where he was declared dead.

Cause of Death and Condolences

The cause of death was stated to be cardiac arrest, with his teammates from Tamil Nadu by his side.

His family in Chennai was informed soon after by fellow players. A post-mortem examination later confirmed "cardiac tamponade" as the cause of death.

Arrangements are being made to transport his body to Chennai, accompanied by a teammate.

The Pune District Table Tennis Association and the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association expressed deep condolences, remembering Raj as a committed sportsperson and a soft-spoken individual who brought warmth to the table.

TTFI president Meghana Ahlawat also conveyed her sympathies on behalf of the national body to the Veterans Committee, the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association and the wider table tennis fraternity, mourning the loss of a respected member of the community.

The federation also remembered Raj as a gentle personality with a fondness for music and singing at social gatherings.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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