Tamil Nadu Dragons fight back to beat Vedanta Kalinga Lancers

Tamil Nadu Dragons fight back to beat Vedanta Kalinga Lancers

Source: PTI
January 03, 2025 23:46 IST

HIL

IMAGE: Goalkeeper David Harte denied Dilpreet Singh as Tamil Nadu Dragons won with a bonus point and the Lancers stayed at the bottom of the table. Photograph: HIL/X

Visiting Tamil Nadu Dragons went behind twice but fought back on each occasion to hold Vedanta Kalinga Lancers to a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time and prevailed 6-5 in shootout to complete a remarkable comeback, in their Hockey India League match in Rourkela on Friday.

Alexander Hendrickx (24th, 43rd) scored a brace for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers while Tom Craig (31st) and Jip Janssen (51st) found the target for Tamil Nadu Dragons at the Birsa Munda Stadium.

However, when it mattered the most in the shootout, goalkeeper David Harte denied Dilpreet Singh as Tamil Nadu Dragons won with a bonus point and the Lancers stayed at the bottom of the table.

 

After a goalless first quarter when neither teams created any substantial chances, Hendrickx broke the deadlock nine minutes into the second quarter when he scored from a penalty corner to put the home team in front of a partisan crowd.

Harte, who was enjoying a good game at the post, finally conceded as his team fell behind.

However, Tamil Nadu Dragons came back strongly and struck the equaliser through an excellent finish by Craig less than a minute into the third quarter. Craig smashed the ball past a hapless Krishan Pathak at the post following a defensive lapse by Kalinga Lancers.

Stunned by the goal, the Lancers went on the offensive and the Tamil Nadu team also looked to score and had it not been for some nice work by Pathak, the visitors might have taken the lead.

But Hendrickx helped the home team regain the lead with his second goal of the match after he pounced on a mistake to slot the ball into the top right corner. The opposition called for a referral but the goal stood.

However, Janssen struck from the penalty-corner to equalise once again for the Dragons.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
