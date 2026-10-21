Tamil Nadu CM Awards Rs 50 Lakh To Para-Athlete Sivarajan Solaimalai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a significant Rs 50 lakh cash incentive for para-athlete Sivarajan Solaimalai, who secured a silver medal at the fifth Asian Para Games in Japan, celebrating his inspiring dedication and success.

Photograph: Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Key Points Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay congratulated para-athlete Sivarajan Solaimalai for his silver medal win at the fifth Asian Para Games in Japan.

CM Vijay announced a substantial cash incentive of Rs 50 lakh from the Tamil Nadu Government for Solaimalai's remarkable achievement.

The government lauded Solaimalai's dedication and perseverance, citing his victory as a powerful inspiration for aspiring para-athletes across the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday congratulated the Indian men's doubles badminton team and Tamil Nadu para-athlete Sivarajan Solaimalai for winning the silver medal at the ongoing fifth Asian Para Games in Japan.

In a social media post, the Vijay announced a substantial cash incentive of Rs 50 lakh from the Tamil Nadu Government to honour Solaimalai's remarkable achievement.

Praising the athlete's dedication and perseverance, the government noted that this victory serves as a powerful inspiration for aspiring para-athletes across the state, wishing him continued success in bringing further glory to Tamil Nadu and India.