Tamil Nadu's Baranica Elangovan Breaks Pole Vault National Record

Tamil Nadu's Baranica Elangovan soared to new heights, breaking the national pole vault record at the National Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar, showcasing her remarkable talent and determination.

IMAGE: cleared 4.22m to surpass the previous National record of 4.21m held by Rosy Meena Paulraj. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Baranica Elangovan broke the overall national record in women's pole vault, clearing 4.22m at the National Indoor Championships.

Sarun Payasingh secured gold in the men's long jump with a personal best of 7.80m at the National Indoor Championships.

Baranica Elangovan's record-breaking performance marks a significant comeback after recovering from ACL surgery.

Seasoned Tamil Nadu athlete Baranica Elangovan smashed the overall National record in women's pole vault event in a stunning performance, clearing a height of 4.22m on the opening day of the National Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Baranica, a three-time National outdoor champion, cleared 4.22m to surpass the previous National record of 4.21m held by Rosy Meena Paulraj since 2022.

Before Baranica's feat on Tuesday, there was no official national indoor record for women's pole vault as this is the inaugural national championships.

Blessy Kunjumon (3.95m) and Mariya Jaison (3.380m), both of Kerala, were second and third respectively.

The 4.22m mark of Baranica will now be the national indoor as well as the overall record, and it will just be a formality for the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to ratify it. The officers of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) took samples from her for dope test after her event, a requirement for ratification of national records.

She went on to further improve her national record but failed three times when the bar was raised to 4.25m.

"I have major competitions ahead and was focusing only on the techniques. It worked for me and I am really happy with that. I was mainly focusing on the runway approach only. Previously, I was struggling with the runway," said Baranica after her feat.

She credited her coach Milber Bertrand Russell, who has been with her since 2016, for her feat.

Baranica, who is currently with the Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar after shifting base from Chennai in 2023, had made a remarkable comeback from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery on her left leg in 2020.

"I also had ACL surgery in 2020 and it's been reconstructed. After that I was doing rehab and it was quite hard, it was up and down. All this time I was having pain on and off."

She said competing indoors is an advantage for pole vaulters as there is no impact of wind.

"Wind is a major factor in pole vault. If you are taking the pole high and if you are having the heavy wind against you, it will be very difficult for you to move forward and attack the last stride approaching the runway.

"But here, you won't be having that much thing as there is no wind indoors. You won't worry anything and you can approach easily. So, it's an advantage for pole vaulters."

Sarun Payasingh Claims Long Jump Gold

In other events, local athlete Sarun Payasingh won the men's long jump gold with a personal best effort of 7.80m.

The 25-year-old Payasingh beat triple jump national record holder Praveen Chithravel of Tamil Nadu, who was competing in long jump here.

Chithravel, who was representing JSW, made only three attempts and left after a best effort of 7.78m which fetched him a silver. P David of Railways was third with 7.69m.

"This is my first indoor competition and winning gold is a big achievement. I was not thinking about the medal but was looking to do my personal best," said Payasingh, who has been roped in by Reliance.

Born to a farmer at a village in Odisha's Kalahandi district, Payasingh is currently at the residential hostel attached to the indoor facility. He was earlier at the Sports Hostel in Bhubaneswar from 2016 to 2024 after he was spotted at the talent scouting at the district level.

"We have four acres of land at the village and my father grows crops there. I competed in the School Nationals and my PE teacher told me to participate in the talent scouting programme. I played football also earlier. I also run 100m. I am competing in 60m hurdles as well here," he said.

Meanwhile, Shivaji Parashu Madappagoudra of Reliance became the first gold medallist of the championships, clocking 8 minute 09.88 seconds. Vinod Singh of Madhya Pradesh was second with a time of 8:16.93 while Rahul Kumar Verma of Chhattisgarh took the bronze, cloking 8:18.21.

NADA team arrives to collect dope samples

A team from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has arrived here for the two-day meet. Dope Control officers were seen requesting athletes to proceed to the sample collection room inside the facility after their events.

The same facility is hosting the 2028 World Indoor Championships.

National Indoor Championships Results

(Men)

800m: Mohammed Afsal (Air Force) 1:47.86 seconds, Kalyan JR (Karnataka) 1:53.98 seconds, Sayan Karmakar (West Bengal) 1:56.98 seconds.

3,000m: Shivaji Parashuram (Reliance) 8:09.88 seconds, Vinod Singh (Madhya Pradesh) 8:16.93 seconds, Rahul Kumar Verma (Chhattisgarh) 8:18.21 seconds.

60m Hurdles: Krishik M (Karnataka) 7.71 seconds, Rathish P (Reliance) 7.84 seconds, Muhammed Lazan (JSW) 8.00 seconds.

Long jump: Sarun Payasingh (Odisha) 7.80m, Praveen Chithravel (JSW) 7.78m, David P (Railway) 7.69m.

Shot put: Ravi Kumar (BSF) 17.17m, Adhish Ghildiyal (Uttarakhand) 16.92m, Balaji (Tamil Nadu) 16.74m.

(Women)

3,000m: Priyanka C (Karnataka) 9:42.05 seconds, Kajal Rangnath (Gujarat) 9:44.01 seconds, Sushmita Tigga (Odisha) 10:22.30 seconds.

Shot put: Rekha (NCOE Patiala) 15.63m, Mayuri Arade (Karnataka) 9.15m.

Women U20:

Shot put: Dona Maria (Kerala) 13.35m, Khusboo (Haryana) 12.03m, Akhshaya GR (Tamil Nadu) 11.89m.

Pole vault: Baranica Elangovan (Tamil Nadu) 4.22m, Blessy Kunjumon (Kerala) 3.95m, Mariya Jaison (Kerala) 3.380m.

Long jump: Anamika KA (JSW) 6.05m, Manisha Merel (Odisha) 6.04m, Sherin A (JSW) 5.92m.