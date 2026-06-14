Talwar Makes Strong Comeback At Interwetten Open

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar, a leader on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, made a significant comeback in the third round of the Interwetten Open in Austria, positioning himself for a potential Top-10 finish.

Key Points Indian golfer Saptak Talwar shot a strong 3-under 66 in the third round of the Interwetten Open.

Talwar is currently placed at T-17 with a total score of 8-under par, aiming for a second Top-10 finish this year.

Filip Mruzek and Julian Perico are joint leaders at 14-under par heading into the final round.

Talwar, a leader on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, made a significant recovery after a challenging second round.

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar carded a strong 3-under 66 in the third round of the Interwetten Open to be placed at T-17. The leader on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, Talwar had opened the week with a 5-under 64 and was inside Top-10 before slipping in the second round. He surged back inside the Top-20 in the third round and sits at a total score of 8-under par (64-69-66) with a round to go. Another good finish could mean a second Top-10 this year following his second place at the DP World PGTI Open in India.

Talwar's Strong Comeback And Tournament Leaders

India's Veer Ahlawat had earlier missed the cut.

Filip Mruzek (63) and Julian Perico (64) share the lead heading into the final round. The two leaders have a score of 14-under par.

Second round leader Lars Van Der Vight had a difficult third round where he carded 4-over 73 to slip down to T-17 with a total of 8-under par (64-62-73).

Talwar picked up strokes early in his third round with birdies on the third and fifth holes before dropping a shot on the seventh. On the back nine, he had four birdies on the 10th, 12th, 14th and 18th holes, but also dropped shots on the 14th and 16th holes for a day that had six birdies and three bogeys.

Mruzek carded a bogey free 6-under 63 with six birdies to become joint leader at 14-under par (65-65-63).

Julian Perico carded 5-under 64 with six birdies and one bogey. His total of 14-under par (66-63-64) allows him to enter the final round as joint leader.