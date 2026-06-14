HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Talwar Makes Strong Comeback At Interwetten Open

Talwar Makes Strong Comeback At Interwetten Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 14:00 IST

x

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar, a leader on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, made a significant comeback in the third round of the Interwetten Open in Austria, positioning himself for a potential Top-10 finish.

Key Points

  • Indian golfer Saptak Talwar shot a strong 3-under 66 in the third round of the Interwetten Open.
  • Talwar is currently placed at T-17 with a total score of 8-under par, aiming for a second Top-10 finish this year.
  • Filip Mruzek and Julian Perico are joint leaders at 14-under par heading into the final round.
  • Talwar, a leader on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, made a significant recovery after a challenging second round.

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar carded a strong 3-under 66 in the third round of the Interwetten Open to be placed at T-17. The leader on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, Talwar had opened the week with a 5-under 64 and was inside Top-10 before slipping in the second round. He surged back inside the Top-20 in the third round and sits at a total score of 8-under par (64-69-66) with a round to go. Another good finish could mean a second Top-10 this year following his second place at the DP World PGTI Open in India.

Talwar's Strong Comeback And Tournament Leaders

India's Veer Ahlawat had earlier missed the cut.

 

Filip Mruzek (63) and Julian Perico (64) share the lead heading into the final round. The two leaders have a score of 14-under par.

Second round leader Lars Van Der Vight had a difficult third round where he carded 4-over 73 to slip down to T-17 with a total of 8-under par (64-62-73).

Talwar picked up strokes early in his third round with birdies on the third and fifth holes before dropping a shot on the seventh. On the back nine, he had four birdies on the 10th, 12th, 14th and 18th holes, but also dropped shots on the 14th and 16th holes for a day that had six birdies and three bogeys.

Mruzek carded a bogey free 6-under 63 with six birdies to become joint leader at 14-under par (65-65-63).

Julian Perico carded 5-under 64 with six birdies and one bogey. His total of 14-under par (66-63-64) allows him to enter the final round as joint leader.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Talwar Leads Indian Charge At Interwetten Open
Talwar Leads Indian Charge At Interwetten Open
Saptak Talwar Ends Danish Golf Challenge At T-40
Talwar and Sheoran Joint Leaders After Round Three of Indorama Ventures Open
Talwar and Sheoran Joint Leaders After Round Three of Indorama Ventures Open
Saptak Talwar Falters At Danish Golf Challenge

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for Iconic Photo Op0:54

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for...

Kriti Sanon Raises the Glam Quotient While Promoting 'Cocktail 2'0:51

Kriti Sanon Raises the Glam Quotient While Promoting...

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look1:05

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO