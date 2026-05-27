Saptak Talwar Ends Danish Golf Challenge At T-40

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar showcased resilience at the Danish Golf Challenge, finishing T-40 after a noteworthy final round, while Tapio Pulkkanen emerged victorious in a thrilling play-off.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points Saptak Talwar finished T-40 at the Danish Golf Challenge with a final round of 4-under 68.

Talwar is currently 21st on the Road to Mallorca Standings, aiming for a DP World Tour card.

Tapio Pulkkanen secured victory at the Danish Golf Challenge after a play-off with Maxence Giboudot.

Pulkkanen's eagle on the first play-off hole sealed his second HotelPlanner Tour title.

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar followed up two indifferent rounds in the middle with a strong final round to finish at T-40 at the Danish Golf Challenge.

He carded 4-under 68 to take his total score for the week to 8-under par (67-70-75-68).

Talwar, who finished second at the DP World PGTI Open, an event co-sanctioned between the PGTI Tour and the DP World Tour, is now 21st on the Road to Mallorca Standings, from which 15 cards are available for 2026 DP World Tour.

Talwar, who leads the PGTI Order of Merit, can also go to the DP World Tour, in case he wins the PGTI Order of Merit, like Yuvraj Sandhu did in 2025.

Pulkkanen Wins After Playoff

Tapio Pulkkanen beat Maxence Giboudot in a play-off to win the title after both players finished at 18-under par to go into a sudden death for the title. Pulkkanen won the play-off to claim his second HotelPlanner Tour title at Odense Eventyr Golf.

Talwar's Final Round Performance

Talwar made six birdies and two bogeys in his final round of the week. He began the round with a bogey before making three consecutive birdies and a fourth birdie on the eighth hole to be 3-under par for the day at the turn.

On the back nine, he picked up shots on the 11th and 14th holes before dropping a shot on the 15th hole and closed the round at 4-under par.

Close Battle For The Title

Pulkkanen and Giboudot were locked in a close battle. After 15 holes in the final round, Giboudot led the field but a bogey on the 16th hole opened him to a challenge from Pulkkanen, who was able to birdie the 18th hole for the third day in a row to force the play-off.

The pair then had 30-foot putts for eagle on the first play-off hole. Pulkkanen eagled the first play-off hole despite the Frenchman making a birdie. It was the Finn's third eagle of the week that cemented the title.