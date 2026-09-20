Takumi Hojo wins men's triathlon as Japan take first gold at Asian Games

Host nation Japan celebrated its first gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoa Asian Games as Takumi Hojo wins the men's individual triathlon, showcasing a dominant performance in the final run segment.

IMAGE: Gold medallist Takumi Hojo of Japan celebrates on the podium during the men's individual Triathlon final medal ceremony at Gamagori City Triathlon Venue, Gamagori, Japan, on Sunday. Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points Takumi Hojo won the men's individual triathlon, securing Japan's first gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoa Asian Games.

Hojo demonstrated strong performance in the run segment, overcoming earlier positions in swimming and cycling.

China's Zhang Xirui took silver, and Kazakhstan's Arlan Zhanabay earned bronze in the event.

Hojo's victory provides a significant morale boost for the host nation's team early in the Games.

This marks another significant achievement for Hojo, who previously won mixed relay gold at the Hangzhou Games.

IMAGE: China's Junjie Fan, Japan's Takumi Hojo and Uzbekistan's Jeremy Quindos in action during the men's individual Triathlon final. Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Hosts Japan won the first gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoa Asian Games after Takumi Hojo powered to victory in the men's individual triathlon on Sunday.

Hojo exited the warm waters of Mikawa Bay in fourth position and the bike section in fifth before breaking clear on the run to win by nine seconds ahead of China's Zhang Xirui, who took silver.

Kazakhstan’s Arlan Zhanabay finished a further six seconds behind for the bronze.

Hojo's Dominant Performance Secures Gold

“I was really fired up – even the rain held off, and I was in top form right up until I stood on the starting line,” said Hojo, who won the mixed relay gold at the Hangzhou Games three years ago.

He added, “I’d planned to attack using my strengths right until the end."

Hojo expressed the significance of his win for the team: “As it’s our first gold medal, it’s given the Japanese team a real boost, and we’ve managed to pass the baton on to the women and our teammates for the relay.”

Uzbek Aleksandr Kurishov was first out of the water but faded on the bike and eventually finished 20th.