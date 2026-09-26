Home  » Sports » Toor's Silver Medal Continues Asian Games Legacy

Toor's Silver Medal Continues Asian Games Legacy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 26, 2026 17:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian shot put star Tajinderpal Singh Toor has added another prestigious medal to his collection, securing a silver at the Asian Games, further cementing his legacy in continental athletics.

Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Key Points

  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor won a silver medal in men's shot put at the Asian Games.
  • This marks Toor's third medal at the Asian Games, following two previous gold medals.
  • Toor's silver-winning throw measured 20.64m.
  • Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise secured the gold with a new Games record of 20.81m.
  • Mohammed Tolu of Saudi Arabia claimed the bronze medal with an effort of 20.48m.

India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor won a silver medal in men's shot put at the Asian Games -- his third medal at the Continental showpiece --- here on Saturday.

Toor, who won gold medal in the last two editions of the Games, bagged the silver, hurling the iron ball to 20.64m.

 

Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise broke the Games record and took home the gold with a throw of 20.81, breaking Toor's 20.75m set in 2018.

Mohammed Tolu of Saudi Arabia bagged the bronze with an effort of 20.48m.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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