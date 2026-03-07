HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Toor Throws Season's Best to Win Gold at Indian Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read
March 07, 2026 19:28 IST

Tajinderpal Singh Toor showcased his athletic prowess by winning the shot put gold at the Indian Open Throws Competition, marking a significant achievement in his preparation for the upcoming Asian Games.

Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor won gold in the shot put at the Indian Open Throws Competition with a season's best throw of 20.51m.
  • Toor aims to peak for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to defend his title.
  • Damneet Singh's hammer throw of 70.64m was close to the national record.
  • Nikita Kumari won the women's discus throw, while Sanjana Choudhary secured the top spot in the women's javelin event.

Asian Games gold medallist and national record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched the shot put gold with a 20m-plus throw on the first day of the Indian Open Throws Competition here on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Punjab athlete hurled the iron-ball to a distance of 20.51m, his season's best, to win the gold at Patiala's National Institute of Sports premises, which is hosting the two-day event.

 

"I'm satisfied with my performance," Toor said.

Toor crossed the 20m mark in two other attempts -- 20.02m and 20.07m -- hinting that he was enjoying good training sessions. The other three attempts were no marks.

Toor's national record of 21.17m was recorded in June 2023. His main goal this season is to peak later this year to retain his title at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan.

Other Highlights from the Competition

The spotlight on Saturday was also on hammer thrower gold winner Damneet Singh, who represented Reliance in the weekend throwing competition in Patiala.

His best throw on Saturday was 70.64m, which fell short of the national record of 70.73m.

Indian Open Throws Competition Results

Results: Men: Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) 20.51m, Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 19.36m, Sanyam (Haryana) 18.28.

Hammer Throw: Damneet Singh (Reliance) 70.64m, Ashish Jakhar (Army) 68.09m, Devang (Railway Sports) 63.27m.

Women: Discus throw: Nikita Kumari (Rajasthan) 51.78m, Amanat Kamboj (Punjab) 51.13m, Supriya Aatri (NCOE Patiala) 50.09m.

Javelin: Sanjana Choudhary (NCOE Patiala) 54.20m, Deepika (JSW) 52.88m, Jyoti (JSW) 52.16m.

Hammer Throw: Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 61.09m, Divya Shandilya (Odisha) 53.31m, Soniya (Rajasthan) 52.29m.

Shot put: Yogita (Haryana) 16.44m, Shiksha (Reliance) 16.30m, Rekha (NCOE Patiala) 15.57m.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
