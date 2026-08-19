Taekema: India Women Can Emulate China's Paris Olympics Rise

Dutch hockey legend Taeke Taekema, now part of India's coaching setup, expresses strong confidence in the Indian women's hockey team's ability to emulate China's Olympic silver medal success, urging them to prioritise Los Angeles Olympics qualification and refine their fundamental skills.

IMAGE: Dutchman TaekeTaekema emphasises finding a balance between India's natural individual flair and tactical discipline, improving simple skills while retaining creativity. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Taeke Taekema, who helped China win an Olympic silver, believes the Indian women's hockey team has the potential to achieve similar success.

The immediate priority for the Indian team is to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, avoiding a repeat of the Paris Olympics qualification setback.

Penalty corner conversion is a key focus, with Taekema stressing teamwork and repetition for success, aiming to maintain the efficiency shown in the FIH Nations Cup.

Taekema sees significant talent in India's Under-21 players and highlights the importance of continuous development across tactical, physical, and mental aspects.

Dutch legend Taeke Taekema feels the Indian women's hockey team has the talent to emulate China but said the immediate priority should be on getting the basics right and book the Los Angeles Olympics berth.

Taekema, who worked with China during its remarkable run to the Paris Olympics silver medal, is now part of India's coaching setup, handling dragflicks and penalty corners besides contributing to the team's defensive structure. The former Netherlands star, who scored 242 goals in 221 internationals and won an Olympic silver at Athens 2004, feels India and China have striking similarities.

Olympic Ambitions and Qualification Focus

"Let's qualify first and then talk about the medals. When I started working with China as assistant coach with Alison Annan, they were number 12 in the world and then they won Paris Olympics silver. Why can't this be done with India?" Taekema told PTI in an interview.

The in-form Indian women's hockey team held China to a 2-2 draw in ongoing World Cup and then beat South Africa 6-1 to top Pool D. India will face England in the final pool match on Thursday.

India missed the Paris Olympics after failing to qualify, a setback Taekema hopes the team can avoid when the qualification race for Los Angeles 2028 begins. "I sincerely hope that this team can make it because it was really disappointing for not only India, but also for world hockey that the Indian women's team missed the Paris Olympics," he said.

Balancing Flair and Discipline

For Taekema, however, India's next step is not about changing its natural style but finding the right balance between individual flair and tactical discipline. "Never lose the flair but stay in structure. Dutch Hockey traditionally is about short passing and structure while Indian players sometimes rely more on running ability and individual skills," he said.

"The general skill levels are quite high and they do a lot of out-of-the-box things which other players in the world can't do. But sometimes it is more difficult for Indian players to do simple things well. It's about balance," he said.

Mastering Penalty Corners

Penalty corners have been a particular area of focus for Taekema, who believes it's all about team work rather than individual brilliance. "PC is about a lot of repetitions, sticking to what you already know and executing well. The injection, the stop and push are very important, so it's about working as a unit," he said.

India scored 13 goals from penalty corners during the FIH Nations Cup and Taekema would be delighted if his team can maintain that efficiency at the World Cup. "If we can get the same stats in the World Cup, I will be more than happy as a coach," he said, while acknowledging that higher defensive quality at the World Cup would make the task considerably tougher. "You have a lot of skills and a lot of practice to get those skills, but sometimes you need a bit of luck too to convert those corners."

Future Talent and Team Connection

The Dutchman also sees considerable potential beyond the current senior team, having worked with India's Under-21 players in Bengaluru. "There is definitely a lot of talent. But it is important to keep building and making them better from the tactical, physical and mental point of view," he said.

Despite the differences in language and hockey culture, Taekema said he has quickly developed a strong connect with the Indian team.

"India and Dutch are two different worlds, but the girls are open, I can communicate with them. They enjoy hockey. Each and every day they come up with a smile. They like to improve together and that joy resonates well with me," he said.

Taekema, who is working with Indian women's team until the Los Angeles Olympics, believes the journey will require patience. Asked to name the best Indian dragflickers he has witnessed till date, Taekema picked Harmanpreet Singh, Sandeep Singh and Jugraj Singh. "Harmanpreet is very good, Sandeep Singh from my era and earlier Jugraj Singh, with whom I had played the Champions Trophy in 2003 at the same ground. Unfortunately, injury cut short his incredible career," he said.