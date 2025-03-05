HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sharath Kamal to Retire After WTT Contender Chennai

Sharath Kamal to Retire After WTT Contender Chennai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 05, 2025 15:08 IST

x

Sharath Kamal

IMAGE: Sharath Kamal won as many seven gold medals in the Commonwealth Games and two Asian Games bronze. Photograph: ANI

India table tennis legend A Sharath Kamal announced on Wednesday that the WTT Contender Chennai later this month will be his last tournament as a professional, capping off an illustrious career spanning well over two decades.

The WTT (World Table Tennis) event will be played in Chennai from March 25 to 30.

 

"I played my first international tournament in Chennai, I will be playing my last international also in Chennai. This will be my last tournament as a professional athlete," said the 42-year-old in Chennai.

Sharath won as many seven gold medals in the Commonwealth Games along with three silver and three bronze, and he would rate them at par with the two Asian Games bronze medals he secured later in his career.

He took part in his fifth and final Olympics in Paris last year and suffered a shocking opening round exit in the men's singles, losing to Deni Kozul of Slovenia 2-4.

In the team event, he, alongside Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar, went down 0-3 to China in the pre-quarter-finals.

"I have Commonwealth Games medals and Asian Games medals. Olympic medal is something I don't have in my cupboard.

"I hope I can live that dream through the younger talent coming," said the world number 42, who is still the highest ranked Indian in the ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) standings.

Sharath was also conferred the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Padma Shri and Arjuna awards.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's creative plan for 2026 Commonwealth Games
India's creative plan for 2026 Commonwealth Games
'I Want To Win Gold At World Cup, Asian Games, Olympics'
'I Want To Win Gold At World Cup, Asian Games, Olympics'
Manika Batra's father passes away
Manika Batra's father passes away
Ministry revamps TOPS review, plans coach incentives
Ministry revamps TOPS review, plans coach incentives
TOPS shake-up: Neeraj Chopra retained but big names axed
TOPS shake-up: Neeraj Chopra retained but big names axed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Summer Cool Recipe: Tamarind Mint Sherbet

webstory image 2

17 Bollywood Golden Temple Visits

webstory image 3

India's 8 Most Beautiful Streets

VIDEOS

Aastha Gill looks very hot in party look0:43

Aastha Gill looks very hot in party look

Nushrat Bharuccha stuns in white!1:03

Nushrat Bharuccha stuns in white!

Yogi cites Ramayana to target SP in Assembly speech2:05

Yogi cites Ramayana to target SP in Assembly speech

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD