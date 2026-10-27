Young Indian Athletes Eye Global Stage At Youth Olympics

India is gearing up for the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games, sending a promising 17-member contingent led by rising stars Syndrela Das and Dhinidhi Desinghu, aiming to nurture future Olympic champions.

Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Key Points India will send a 17-member contingent to the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games, beginning in Senegal on October 31.

Table tennis player Syndrela Das and swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu will lead the Indian team, which will compete in 11 sports.

Young athletes like Sarthak Arya view the Youth Olympics as a vital stepping stone for future ambitions, including the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030 and the Olympic Games in Brisbane in 2032.

IOA president P T Usha emphasised the Games' role in preparing the next generation of Indian athletes for major international competitions.

The Games, running until November 13, mark a historic moment as the first Olympic event on the African continent.

Young table tennis player Syndrela Das and teenage swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu will lead India's 17-member contingent at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games, beginning in Senegal on October 31. The Games will run until November 13, and India is set to compete in 11 sports. Around 2,700 athletes from 207 delegations are expected to participate across 25 disciplines.

India's Rising Stars Lead The Way

Syndrela, 17, recently gained valuable international exposure at the Asian Games in Japan, where she competed in the women's team and doubles events. The Indian women's team reached the quarter-finals, while Syndrela and Sreeja Akula made it to the round of 16 in doubles.

Dhinidhi, meanwhile, continues to emerge as one of India's promising young swimmers. She won gold in the 200m freestyle at the 2026 Asian Age Group Championships in Bangkok, where she also set a national record.

Another young paddler, Sarthak Arya, is eager to make the most of the opportunity, viewing the Youth Olympics as a stepping stone towards bigger ambitions.

"The Youth Olympics will be a stepping-stone in my journey. I dream of representing India at the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030 and then at the Olympic Games in Brisbane in 2032. Looking further ahead, if India gets the opportunity to host the Olympic Games in 2036, competing at home and hopefully winning an Olympic medal for my country would be truly special," said Sarthak.

The Youth Olympic Games provide a platform for young talents to gain experience at the international level. The eligibility is generally restricted to athletes aged 15 to 18, depending on the sport and event regulations.

Nurturing Future Olympic Talent

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P T Usha underlined the importance of the Games in preparing the next generation of athletes for major international competitions.

"Dakar 2026 is an important milestone for our young athletes. They represent the future of Indian sport, and among them may be the champions who will represent India at Brisbane 2032 and beyond.

"Hosting the first Olympic event on the African continent is a historic moment for the Olympic Movement, and we look forward to sharing this landmark occasion with Senegal and the wider Olympic community," she added.

Full Indian Contingent For Dakar 2026

Contingent: Avinash Shourya (Women's 100m Hurdles), Antra (Women's beach wrestling 65kg), Anuj(Men's beach wrestling 70kg), Khushbu Rajakbhai (Women's judo 63kg), Syndrela Das (Women's table tennis singles), Dhinidhi Desinghu (Women's 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 200m IM), Gunjan (Women's boxing 48kg), Gatha Khadke (Women's archery individual), Deepanshu Khokhar (Men's beach wrestling 80kg), Lairenlakpama Ambekar (Men's boxing 50kg), Sresht Raju (Men's equestrian jumping individual), Priyanshi Patil (Women's windsurfing), Tanvi Patri (Women's badminton singles), Tirhank PEGU (Men's 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly), Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu (Women's Changquan combined), Ruparelia Dev (Men's badminton singles), Taniya (Women's Beach wrestling 75kg).