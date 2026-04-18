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Syndrela Das Completes Double At Junior Table Tennis Nationals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 18, 2026 18:17 IST

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Syndrela Das showcased her dominance at the Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships by securing both the U-19 and U-17 singles titles, highlighting her potential in Indian table tennis.

Key Points

  • Syndrela Das achieves a remarkable double win at the Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships.
  • Syndrela Das of West Bengal wins the U-19 singles title, adding to her U-17 singles crown.
  • Karnataka's Tanishka Kalbhairav and Himanshi Chowdhary secure the U-19 doubles title in a thrilling final.
  • West Bengal's Ankolika Chakraborty and Ahona Ray stage a comeback to win the U-17 doubles title.

Syndrela Das capped a remarkable run by defeating Divyanshi Bhowmick 41 in the U-19 singles final, bringing the curtain down on the girls' team events in the first leg of the Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

With this victory, Syndrela completed a rare double, having already secured the Under-17 singles crown at the same championships. The promising paddler from West Bengal continues her impressive rise, adding to her earlier silver at the Senior National Championships in Indore.

 

Karnataka Pair Wins U-19 Doubles Title

In a tightly contested U-19 doubles final, Karnataka's Tanishka Kalbhairav and Himanshi Chowdhary edged past Maharashtra's Hardee Patel and Divyanshi Bhowmick, winning 3-2 in a five-game thriller.

Although their opponents forced a decider with a resilient fourth-game push, Kalbhairav and Chowdhary raised their intensity in the final game, combining consistent placement with timely attacking strokes to seal the title.

Bengal Duo Claims U-17 Table Tennis Crown

West Bengal's Ankolika Chakraborty and Ahona Ray staged a comeback to defeat Maharashtra's Naisha Rewaskar and Divyanshi Bhowmick in five games, clinching the title 11-1, 5-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-9.

Syndrela Das's performance positions her as a strong contender for future national and international table tennis events. The Table Tennis Federation of India will likely be monitoring her progress closely as they develop the next generation of players. These junior championships are crucial for identifying and nurturing talent for India's national teams.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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