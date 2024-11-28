Syed Modi International: Sindhu survives scare; Sen cruises into quarters

IMAGE: P V Sindhu registered a hard-fought victory against compatriot Ira Sharma at the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament on Thursday. Photograph: ANI

P V Sindhu survived a scare before beating unheralded compatriot Ira Sharma in three games to enter the women's singles quarter-finals at the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament in Lucknow on Thursday.

Sharma, ranked 147th in the World, made two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu work hard for the victory as she won the second game to take the match into the decider.

Top seed Sindhu recovered in time to pocket the deciding game and win the match 21-10, 12-21, 21-15 in 49 minutes.

The 29-year-old Sindhu has struggled in the past couple of years, having last clinched a title at the Singapore Open in 2022.

In the quarters, Sindhu will face China's Dai Wang, who beat Devika Sihag of India 19-21, 21-18, 21-11 in another second-round match.

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen cruised into the quarter-finals with an easy victory. Photograph: ANI

Unlike Sindhu, top seed Lakshya Sen easily won his second-round men's singles match against Daniil Dubovenko of Israel 21-14, 21-13 in just 35 minutes to enter the last eight round.

Sen will next play compatriot Meiraba Luwang, who registered a 21-15, 21-13 victory against sixth seed Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.

In the other men's singles matches, Ayush Shetty beat Hoh Justin of Malaysia 21-12, 21-19 to enter the quarter-finals, while third seed Kiran George suffered a 21-19, 20-22, 11-21 defeat to Shogo Ogawa of Japan.

Second seed Priyanshu Rajawat of India also made it to the quarters after beating Le Duc Phat of Vietnam 21-15, 21-8.

In the women's singles, India's 17-year-old unseeded Unnati Hooda stunned fourth seed Pornpicha Choeikeewong of Thailand 21-18, 22-20 in 46 minutes to enter the last-eight stage.

However, second-seeded Indian Malvika Bansod lost to 17-year-old compatriot Shriyanshi Valishetty 12-21, 15-21. Former junior World No. 1 Tasnim Mir also progressed to the quarters after beating Anupama Upadhyaya 21-15, 13-21, 21-7.

Other Results:

Men's doubles:

Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sankar Prasad Udayakumar (received walkover) vs Cui He Chen-Peng Jian Qin (CHN).

Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi beat Pharanyu Kaosamaang (THA)-Tanadon Punpanich (THA) 21-18 21-17.

Prakash Raj-Gouse Shaik lost to Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh (THA) 13-21 8-21.

Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-Sai Pratheek K beat Chen Xu Jun-Guo Ruo Han (CHN) 21-14 22-20.

Women's doubles:

Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda beat Dhanyaa Nandakumar-Arul Bala Radhakrishnan 21-15 21-10.

Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra beat Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi 21-15, 21-12.

Gayatri Rawat-Mansa Rawat lost to Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing (MAS) 7-21 14-21.

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand beat Ashwini Bhat K-Shikha Gautam 21-13 21-10.

Mixed doubles:

Rohan Kapoor-Gadde Ruthvika Shivani lost to Liao Pin Yi-Huang Ke Xin (CHN) 18-21 19-21.

Vishnu Sreekumar-Aparna Balan lost to Zhou Zhi Hong-Yang Jia Yi (CHN) 11-21 12-21.

Deep Rambhiya-Simran Singhi lost to Rory Easton-Lizzie Tolman (ENG) 18-21 12-21.

B Sumeeth Reddy-N Sikki Reddy lost to Loo Bing Kun-Ho Lo Ee (MAS) 21-19 16-21 13-21.

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath beat Chayanit Joshi-Kavya Gupta 21-18, 21-17.

Gouse Shaik-Maneesha K lost to Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien (MAS) 16-21 18-21.

Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto beat Mohit Jaglan-Lakshita Jaglan 21-7 21-13.