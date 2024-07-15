News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Xherdan Shaqiri retires from international football

Xherdan Shaqiri retires from international football

July 15, 2024 21:41 IST
IMAGE: Shaqiri has played 125 matches for Switzerland, scoring 32 goals Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters

Former Bayern Munich and Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri announced his retirement from international football on Monday, after a 14-year spell with the Swiss national team.

Shaqiri has played 125 matches for Switzerland, scoring 32 goals. He is the only Swiss player to appear in seven major tournaments, from World Cup 2010 to Euro 2024.

The 32-year-old made two appearances in Euro 2024 as Switzerland exited from the quarter-finals.

 

"Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years with the Swiss national team and unforgettable moments. It's time to say goodbye to the national team," Shaqiri wrote on Instagram. "Great memories remain and I say to you all, thank you."

Shaqiri, who won the Swiss and German leagues three times each at FC Basel and Bayern as well as the Premier League at Liverpool, has played for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire since 2022.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
