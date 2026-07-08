Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties to make World Cup last 8

Switzerland beat Colombia on penalties after extra-time ends goalless to set up a World Cup quarter-final spot against Argentina.

IMAGE: Switzerland's players celebrate after defeating Colombia's via the penalty shootout to qualify for the quarter-finals of the World Cup at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday. Photograph: Simon Fearn/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Colombia and Switzerland were goalless after extra-time in their World Cup Round of 16 match.

Colombia's Granit Xhaka was close to breaking the deadlock at the fag end of extra-time but sent the ball over the crossbar from close.

Colombia had more shots and corners, but failed to convert chances.

Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and Colombia's goalkeeper Camilo Vargas gave an excellent account of themselves.

James Rodríguez made history as Colombia's most-capped international player.

The winner will face Argentina in the quarter-finals.

IMAGE: Fabian Rieder's (No. 22) fine effort at goal is stopped by Colombia's goalkeeper Camilo Vargas. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Switzerland beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties after the teams were locked goalless at the end of extra-time in the Round of 16 match to enter the World Cup quarter-finals at BC Place, Vancouver, on Tuesday.

The Swiss take on Argentina, who scored a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt earlier in the evening, in the last eight stage.

In the penalty shoot-out, Juan Quintero, Jaminton Campaz and Luis Diaz scored for Colombia, while Granit Xhaka, Zeki AMdouni, Cedric Itten and Luis Diaz were on target for the Swiss.

Colombia's Davinson Sanchez saw his effort from the spot hit the crossbar and bounce back, Cucho Hernandez's shot was saved by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, while Switzerland's Manuel Akanji balooned his kick over the bar.

It was the first time a Round of 16 match went into extra-time.

Granit Xhaka came close to breaking the deadlock two munites from the final whitle but saw his curling shot sail over the bar from 18 yards.

That was Colombia's best chance, though they came close to scoring in the ninth minute of extra-time. Centre back Jhon Lucumí rose highest to meet a superb corner from Juan Quintero but the crossbar came in the way of header.

Soon after the Swiss were close to scoring but Zeki Amdouni's shot was saved by Colombia's goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

Switzerland had not reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup since hosting the tournament in 1954, while Colombia advanced to the quarter-finals at the 2014 World Cup but fell to hosts Brazil.

Earlier, Colombia had more shots, more corners and more touches in the opposition box but failed to score during 90 dull minutes of action.

They held a slight edge, attacking from the wings, with Luis Diaz constantly probing the Swiss defence.

Colombia's Offensive Pressure

There was just one good attempt at goal in the first 45 minutes, when Colombia's Gustavo Puerta curled the ball towards the top corner of the Swiss goal in the 21st minute, but goalkeeper Gregor Kobel did well to make a good save.

The Swiss, shorthanded without young midfielder Johan Manzambi, who was injured in training on Monday, got their opportunity in the 30th minute, Fabian Reider firing the ball at goslkeeper Camilo Vargas, who punched the ball down.

Minutes later, Vargas did well to save an attempt from Swiss striker Dan Ndoye.

Captain James Rodríguez officially became the most-capped Colombian international player of all time as he took the field at kick-off.