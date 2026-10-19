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Ravi Karthik Budigina Secures Silver In Para Games Swimming

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 19, 2026 15:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian swimmer Ravi Karthik Budigina proudly clinched a silver medal in the men's 100m freestyle S13 event at the Asian Para Games on Monday, showcasing remarkable athletic prowess.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points

  • India's Ravi Karthik Budigina won a silver medal in the men's 100m freestyle S13 event at the Asian Para Games on Monday.
  • Budigina completed the race in 56.68 seconds, finishing behind Uzbekistan's Egor Bolotov, who secured gold.
  • Kazakhstan's Viktor Volkov earned the bronze medal in the same event.
  • The S13 classification is designated for athletes with vision impairment, representing the least vision loss among eligible Paralympic athletes.

India's Ravi Karthik Budigina won silver medal in the men's 100m freestyle S13 event at the Asian Para Games here on Monday.

Budigina clocked 56.68 seconds to finish second behind Egor Bolotov of Uzbekistan, who clocked 52.90 seconds to win the gold.

 

Kazakhstan's Viktor Volkov clinched the bronze with a time of 57.23 seconds.

The S13 classification is for athletes with a vision impairment. But they have the least vision loss among eligible athletes in a Paralympic sport.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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