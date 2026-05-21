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Home  » Sports » Clay queen Swiatek seeks revival and fifth French Open crown

Clay queen Swiatek seeks revival and fifth French Open crown

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May 21, 2026 19:02 IST

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The World No 3, who last won a clay court title at the French Open final in 2024, targets success on the red dirt with a new coach and renewed zeal. 

Poland's Iga Swiatek has won four French Open titles and is targeting a seventh Grand Slam crown

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek has won four French Open titles and is targeting a seventh Grand Slam crown. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Key Points

  • Iga Swiatek endured a turbulent 2025 season, including the aftermath of a one-month doping ban.
  • She parted ways with coach Wim Fissette and brought in Rafael Nadal’s former coach Francisco Roig.
  • Illness disrupted her Madrid Open campaign, but she showed signs of improvement in Rome.
  • Swiatek remains one of the leading contenders despite strong competition from Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

Iga Swiatek heads into the French Open without a clay court title since her Roland Garros triumph in 2024, but the Pole will still be among the leading contenders as she targets a seventh Grand Slam crown at her most successful major.

 

The 24-year-old has dominated in Paris in recent seasons. In 2024 she was the third woman to win three straight French Open titles, following Justine Henin and Monica Seles, cementing her reputation as the standout clay court player of her generation.

However, Swiatek's trajectory has dipped slightly since then. Now ranked world number three, she endured a rollercoaster 2025 campaign that began under the shadow of a doping ban but was ultimately transformed by a stunning Wimbledon triumph.

Swiatek's one-month ban ended on December 4 2024 after the International Tennis Integrity Agency accepted that her positive test was caused by contamination of her medication melatonin.

Despite her Wimbledon breakthrough, when she thrashed American Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the final, Swiatek's on court struggles have carried into this year.

Swiatek faces formidable competition at French Open

She suffered quarter-final exits at the Australian Open, Qatar and Indian Wells, before a shock second-round defeat by compatriot Magda Linette at the Miami Open.

That loss prompted a reset as Swiatek parted with coach Wim Fissette and brought in Francisco Roig, who worked with her idol Rafael Nadal during the Spaniard's run of 14 French Open titles.

The change has yet to yield a trophy, but there have been gradual signs of progress on clay.

Swiatek opened her campaign with a single win in Stuttgart before illness disrupted her run in Madrid, where a gastrointestinal problem forced her to retire in the round of 32 and she left the court in tears.

In Rome, however, Swiatek showed encouraging improvement, losing to eventual champion Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals. The Italian Open did not bring silverware but provided momentum, including her first win over a top-10 opponent this year.

At Roland Garros, Swiatek will once again face formidable competition as she chases a fifth French Open title.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated her in last year's semi-finals, remains a major threat, as does world number two Elena Rybakina, who knocked her out of the Australian Open quarter-finals before going on to win the tournament.

Despite her recent inconsistency, Swiatek's pedigree on clay ensures she will arrive in Paris as a serious contender to reclaim her crown as the claycourt queen when the main draw gets under way on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
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