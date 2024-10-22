News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Swiatek returns to pro tennis after self-induced break

Swiatek returns to pro tennis after self-induced break

October 22, 2024 20:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Iga Swiatek in action. Photograph: Robert Deutsch / Reuters

Poland's Iga Swiatek will play in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga in November, where they face hosts Spain in the opening match, the world number two said on Tuesday

Swiatek has not played since her U.S. Open quarter-final defeat by Jessica Pegula in September and, after deciding to miss the WTA tour's Asian swing due to fatigue, the 23-year-old lost her number one position to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

 

"See you in Malaga! I'm happy to announce that I will play in the BJKC Finals," Swiatek posted on social media.

"I'm glad that I'll play for my country and proudly represent Poland. Together with team Poland we will give our best on the court."

Swiatek, who parted ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski earlier this month and has since added Wim Fissette to her team, will also take part in November's WTA Finals in Riyadh, giving her a chance to reclaim top spot in the world rankings.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup star Forlan takes up tennis racket
World Cup star Forlan takes up tennis racket
Warner could be Australia's secret weapon vs India
Warner could be Australia's secret weapon vs India
Refreshed Australia eager to make amends against India
Refreshed Australia eager to make amends against India
Indo-Pak ties continue to impact Champions Trophy prep
Indo-Pak ties continue to impact Champions Trophy prep
5 dead as rain brings Bengaluru to its knees
5 dead as rain brings Bengaluru to its knees
Hyundai is 5th most valuable auto firm by mcap
Hyundai is 5th most valuable auto firm by mcap
Secularism means...: SC on regulating madrasas
Secularism means...: SC on regulating madrasas

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Sabalenka back as World No 1 but...

Sabalenka back as World No 1 but...

Cook predicts Root will shatter Sachin's Test record

Cook predicts Root will shatter Sachin's Test record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances