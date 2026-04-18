Swiatek, Gauff shocked; Andreeva, Muchova, Rybakina in Stuttgart semis

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek suffered unexpected defeats in the Stuttgart Open quarter-finals, as Karolina Muchova and Mirra Andreeva battled their way to the semi-finals.

IMAGE: The Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in action during the Stuttgart Open quarter-final against Coco Gauff of the United States at Porsche-Arena, Stuttgart, on Friday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points Coco Gauff lost to Karolina Muchova in the Stuttgart Open quarter-finals, continuing her shaky start to the claycourt season.

Iga Swiatek was defeated by Mirra Andreeva in their first clay court meeting at the Stuttgart Open.

Elena Rybakina overcame Leylah Fernandez in a three-set battle to advance to the semi-finals.

Karolina Muchova will face Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals after Svitolina beat Linda Noskova.

French Open champion Coco Gauff and four-times Roland Garros winner Iga Swiatek were knocked out of the Stuttgart Open quarter-finals on Friday, while Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina survived a gruelling three-set battle against Leylah Fernandez to set up a semi-final against Mirra Andreeva.

Gauff's claycourt season got off to a shaky start as she lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to Karolina Muchova.

World number three Gauff, who had beaten Muchova in all six previous meetings on hard courts, committed 13 unforced errors on her forehand as she dropped a set to her Czech opponent for the first time.

The American twice Grand Slam winner bounced back to win the second set but Muchova was clinical in the third, fending off five break-points as she clinched the only break in the set to take a decisive 4-2 lead.

"It's always very tough against her. She's a tough player... I think the third set was a battle. It was very physical, as well, and I'm glad I managed the first break and then I was able to keep it going," world number 12 Muchova told reporters.

Former French Open finalist Muchova will face Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals, after the fourth seed beat Linda Noskova 7-6(2), 7-5.

Andreeva's strong fightback against Swiatek

IMAGE: Russia's Mirra Andreeva in action during the quarter-final against Poland's Iga Swiatek. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Mirra Andreeva overpowered Swiatek 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in their first meeting on clay. The Russian 18-year-old broke serve in the first game before world number four Swiatek fought back with two breaks to clinch the first set.

The Russian 18-year-old broke serve in the first game before world number four Swiatek fought back with two breaks to clinch the first set.

Swiatek fought back from 2-0 down to make it 4-4 in the second set, but Andreeva held her nerve to force a decider.

"I think my baseline game was fine, and I see a progress there comparing to the last tournaments. But for sure, overall, it wasn't enough," Poland's Swiatek said.

Rybakina Advances to Semi-Finals

World number two Rybakina survived a stern test against Canadian Fernandez to secure a 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(6) win and reach the semis where she will meet world number nine Andreeva.

"I was pretty negative from the beginning of the match, nothing was working, so I was just trying to play point at a time," the 26-year-old Rybakina said.

The Stuttgart Open is a WTA 500 event and a key tournament in the lead-up to the French Open. These results could significantly impact the WTA rankings and seedings for upcoming major tournaments. Indian tennis fans will be keen to see how these players perform in the rest of the clay court season.