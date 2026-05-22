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Sweety Kujur Named Captain For U-18 Asia Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 22, 2026 12:34 IST

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Sweety Kujur has been appointed captain of the Indian women's U-18 hockey team as they prepare to compete in the Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan, aiming to showcase their skills and challenge for the title.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Sweety Kujur will captain the 18-member Indian women's U-18 squad at the Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan.
  • The Indian U-18 squad includes a five-member forward line, a six-member midfield, and a seven-member defence and goalkeeping unit.
  • India is placed in Pool A alongside Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore for the Asia Cup tournament.
  • The Indian team prepared for the tournament with a national camp in Bhopal, focusing on fitness and tactical execution.
  • The U-18 Asia Cup serves as a crucial platform for young Indian athletes to gain international exposure in high-pressure matches.

Sweety Kujur was on Friday named captain of the 18-member Indian women's U-18 squad for the Asia Cup hockey tournament to be held in Kakamigahara, Japan from May 29-June 6.

Indian U-18 Squad Composition

The squad features a five-member forward line led by Kujur, alongside Nousheen Naz, Priyanka Minz, Sandeepa Kumari and Nancy Saroha.

 

The midfield will comprise Shruti Kumari, Diya, Sneha Davde, Rashmeen Kaur, Nammi Geetashree and Pushpa Manjhi.

Defenders Sugan Sanga, Nilam Topno, Rubina Baxla, Kiran Ekka, Sulochani and goalkeeper Mahak Parihar and Khili KUmari complete the squad.

Preparation and Expectations

The Indian side heads into the tournament after several weeks of preparation at the national camp in Bhopal, where the coaching staff led by Rani focused on building combinations, improving match fitness and sharpening tactical execution.

"This tournament is a fantastic platform for these young athletes to gain international exposure and understand the demands of high-pressure matches," Rani said in a HI release.

"We have focused heavily on fitness, tactical structure and team coordination over the past few weeks. The team is excited and motivated to represent the country, and our aim will be to play fearless hockey and challenge strongly for the title."

Asia Cup Tournament Details

The tournament will serve as an opportunity for the young Indian squad, captained by Sweety Kujur, to test themselves against some of Asia's strongest teams.

As part of the preparations, the Indian team played a four-match series against Australia in Bhopal, which the hosts ended with a confidence-boosting win.

Placed in Pool A, India will compete against Korea, Malaysia and Singapore. India will open their campaign against Malaysia on May 30, followed by the clash against Korea on May 31.

Pool B features China, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh.

The team will then conclude its pool-stage fixtures with the match against Singapore on June 2. The top two teams from Pool A and B will progress to the semi-finals scheduled on June 5, while the final will be played on June 6.

Indian Women's U-18 Squad ================= Goalkeepers: Mahak Parihar, Khili Kumari Defenders: Sugan Sanga, Nilam Topno, Rubina Baxla, Kiran Ekka, Sulochani Midfielders: Shruti Kumari, Diya, Sneha Davde, Rashmeen Kaur, Nammi Geetashree, Pushpa Manjhi Forwards: Nousheen Naz, Sweety Kujur (captain), Priyanka Minz, Sandeepa Kumari, Nancy Saroha.

India's Schedule (All times IST) =================== May 30, 2026: India vs Malaysia â 05:30 am May 31, 2026: India vs Korea â 05:30 am June 2, 2026: India vs Singapore â 09:30 am.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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