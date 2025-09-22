Swapping F1 car for van, Sainz drives Leclerc to Monaco

IMAGE: Charles Leclerc (right), who endured a weekend to forget with a qualifying crash and a ninth-place finish in Baku, shared the unexpected adventure on Instagram. Photograph: Instagram

Carlos Sainz Jr had barely finished celebrating a surprise podium in Baku when he found himself on another kind of drive -- this time at the wheel of a rented van with Charles Leclerc riding shotgun.

The two Formula One drivers were headed back to Monaco late Sunday after their flight from Nice was diverted to Italy because of a storm.

Leclerc, who endured a weekend to forget with a qualifying crash and a ninth-place finish, shared the unexpected adventure on Instagram.

'After such a difficult weekend, I thought it couldn’t get worse... but here we are,' he quipped, turning the camera to show Sainz driving through a tunnel.

Sainz, fresh off Williams' first podium in four years, tried to keep spirits light: 'Two-hour drive, and we’ll make it in one and a half.'

Leclerc, not amused, shot back with a firm 'No!' prompting Sainz to quickly add: 'No, no, no, never.'

From Baku’s podium to a van ride across Italy, it was quite the Sunday for Sainz, and a long one for Leclerc.