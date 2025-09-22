HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Swapping F1 car for van, Sainz drives Leclerc to Monaco

Swapping F1 car for van, Sainz drives Leclerc to Monaco

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 15:36 IST

x

Charles Leclerc (right), who endured a weekend to forget with a qualifying crash and a ninth-place finish in Baku, shared the unexpected adventure on Instagram.

IMAGE: Charles Leclerc (right), who endured a weekend to forget with a qualifying crash and a ninth-place finish in Baku, shared the unexpected adventure on Instagram. Photograph: Instagram

Carlos Sainz Jr had barely finished celebrating a surprise podium in Baku when he found himself on another kind of drive -- this time at the wheel of a rented van with Charles Leclerc riding shotgun.

 

The two Formula One drivers were headed back to Monaco late Sunday after their flight from Nice was diverted to Italy because of a storm.

Leclerc, who endured a weekend to forget with a qualifying crash and a ninth-place finish, shared the unexpected adventure on Instagram.

'After such a difficult weekend, I thought it couldn’t get worse... but here we are,' he quipped, turning the camera to show Sainz driving through a tunnel.

Sainz, fresh off Williams' first podium in four years, tried to keep spirits light: 'Two-hour drive, and we’ll make it in one and a half.'

Leclerc, not amused, shot back with a firm 'No!' prompting Sainz to quickly add: 'No, no, no, never.'

From Baku’s podium to a van ride across Italy, it was quite the Sunday for Sainz, and a long one for Leclerc.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Hamilton apologises, but Leclerc shrugs it off
Hamilton apologises, but Leclerc shrugs it off
Shivam Dube Was The Real Game Changer
Shivam Dube Was The Real Game Changer
'This spit in face of BCCI...'
'This spit in face of BCCI...'
'Phenomenal Abhishek will blow cricketing world apart'
'Phenomenal Abhishek will blow cricketing world apart'
Agha admits Pak fell short in all departments vs India
Agha admits Pak fell short in all departments vs India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

webstory image 2

A Peek Inside Star Homes

webstory image 3

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

VIDEOS

Safa Baig Mesmerizes Fans with Her Timeless Beauty1:17

Safa Baig Mesmerizes Fans with Her Timeless Beauty

Trump, Elon Musk reunite at Charlie Kirk memorial months after public fallout3:10

Trump, Elon Musk reunite at Charlie Kirk memorial months...

PM Modi holds mega road show in Arunachal's Itanagar2:55

PM Modi holds mega road show in Arunachal's Itanagar

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV