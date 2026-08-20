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Asian Games Gold Medallist Swapna Barman Faces Provisional Suspension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 20, 2026 17:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian heptathlete and Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for a banned substance, raising concerns about doping in sports.

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Key Points

  • Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman provisionally suspended by NADA.
  • Barman tested positive for the banned anabolic-androgenic steroid Boldenone.
  • The suspension follows her recent announcement of retirement due to injuries.
  • She made history as the first Indian heptathlete to win Asian Games gold in 2018.
  • Barman also represented India at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Former Asian Games gold-winning hepthahlete Swapna Barman has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency after testing positive for a banned substance.

The 29-year-old has tested positive for the banned anabolic-androgenic steroid Boldenone. Her name figures in the NADAs latest list of provisionally suspended athletes.

 

Barman was the first Indian hepthahlete to clinch gold at the Asiad when she finished on top in the 2018 Jakarta Games.

She had announced her retirement earlier this month, stating that her injury-plagued body could no longer take the rigours of competition.

A former Asian champion, she represented India in the 2016 Olympic Games.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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