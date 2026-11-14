Svitolina stuns Sabalenka, ends her WTA Finals hopes

Elina Svitolina delivered a stunning upset at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, defeating Aryna Sabalenka to advance to the semi-finals and continuing her stance on post-match handshakes.

IMAGE: Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her group stage match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Key Points Elina Svitolina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Friday to reach the WTA Finals semi-finals.

Svitolina maintained her policy of not shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian players after the match.

The victory marks Svitolina's first win against Sabalenka in over six years, improving her career record to 2-6.

Sabalenka's season concluded disappointingly, having lost her world number one ranking and not winning a title since March.

Andreeva also advanced to the semi-finals, continuing her impressive run at the tournament.

Elina Svitolina overwhelmed Aryna Sabalenka in the deciding set to seal a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 upset on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals, where she will face Linda Noskova.

Svitolina's Dominant Performance

Svitolina absorbed and redirected Sabalenka's power effectively, breaking the Belarusian six times before sealing her first victory over her opponent in more than six years with a forehand winner on her fourth match point. With the win, Svitolina improved to 2-6 against Sabalenka in their career meetings.

"It was a bit of a roller-coaster match," Svitolina told reporters.

"I played well in the first set but lost a little bit of rhythm. She played well in the second and served much better. I was really happy with the way I could come back in the third after losing the first game."

Post-Match Protocol And Sabalenka's Season End

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her group stage match. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

The Ukrainian again did not shake hands with Sabalenka after the match, maintaining her policy of not doing so with Russian and Belarusian players following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Svitolina, the 2018 WTA Finals champion, will face Noskova on Saturday for a place in the final.

The defeat ended Sabalenka's season on a disappointing note. The second seed won Brisbane International in January and then Indian Wells and the Miami Open in March to complete the "Sunshine Double" but did not claim another title after that.

Sabalenka also surrendered the world number one ranking to Elena Rybakina at the US Open. She had entered the season finale among the favourites after Rybakina withdrew on the eve of the tournament because of illness.

Sabalenka declined to speak to the media following Friday's loss.

Andreeva's Impressive Run Continues

Earlier in the day, tournament debutant Andreeva continued her impressive run with a 6-2 6-1 win over fellow Russian Diana Shnaider, her third straight-sets victory of the week.

Shnaider, Andreeva's friend and doubles partner, replaced Karolina Muchova, who withdrew before the final day of round-robin matches with a gastrointestinal illness.

Andreeva had already secured her place in the semi-finals before facing Shnaider and will meet American Jessica Pegula on Saturday.

The eight-day, $10 million tournament was moved from Riyadh to Indian Wells Tennis Garden due to the US-Israeli war on Iran. The event will be played in Charlotte starting next year.