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Svitolina reveals how she and Monfils are coping after split

November 14, 2026 12:40 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Elina Svitolina opens up about co-parenting with Gael Monfils, the impact of the Ukraine war on their marriage, and the challenges of public scrutiny while competing at the WTA Finals.

Elina Svitolina

IMAGE: Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her group stage match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Key Points

  • Elina Svitolina prioritises a strong co-parenting relationship with Gael Monfils for their daughter Skai's wellbeing after their separation last month.
  • Svitolina revealed that pressures from Russia's war in Ukraine contributed to the breakdown of her marriage.
  • She finds little escape from media scrutiny and hostile social media comments during the tournament, sometimes disconnecting from apps.
  • Svitolina acknowledged the resilience gained from public scrutiny but welcomed WTA efforts to combat online abuse and improve player protection.
  • Svitolina advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Finals on Friday and will face Linda Noskova on Saturday for a spot in Sunday's final.

Elina Svitolina said maintaining a strong co-parenting relationship with Gael Monfils and protecting the wellbeing of their young daughter are her priorities as she adapts to life after their split.

The Ukrainian said she and Monfils, the French former world number six, remain in regular contact despite their separation, which they announced last month. The couple married in July 2021 and welcomed a daughter, Skai, ‌in October 2022.

 

Svitolina said the pressures of Russia's war in Ukraine were among the factors that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

Prioritising Daughter's Happiness Amidst Split

"We have a great relationship with Gael," Svitolina told reporters on Friday after her WTA Finals round-robin victory over Aryna Sabalenka, which advanced her to the semi-finals of the season-ending championships at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

"Even 10 minutes before the match I had to talk with him and we're on good terms.

"The most for us is to have our daughter being happy. It's the most important priority for us."

Dealing With Media Scrutiny And Online Abuse

Svitolina said the tournament offered little respite from attention surrounding the breakup, with intense scrutiny and hostile social media comments adding to an already difficult period.

"I wouldn't say it's an escape," she said. "In this situation you just want to be away from the media and all the social media."

The former world number three said she sometimes disconnects from Instagram and other applications when she feels overwhelmed, choosing to focus on her family instead. On other days, she said, she can look past the speculation surrounding her personal life and remain engaged with the world around her.

"Every day is different," Svitolina said. "Some days are better, some days are good and some days are bad."

WTA's Role In Player Protection

The 32-year-old said years of dealing with public scrutiny had given her resilience, but acknowledged that online abuse can leave athletes feeling exposed before they return to practice or competition.

She welcomed efforts by the WTA to improve player protection, particularly through security measures and action against online abuse.

Svitolina faces Linda ‌Noskova on Saturday for a spot in Sunday's final of the $10 million tournament, which was moved from Riyadh due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Source: REUTERS
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