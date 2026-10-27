Svayam Ensures Accessibility For World Armwrestling Championship In New Delhi

Svayam has collaborated with the People's Armwrestling Federation India to guarantee comprehensive accessibility and transportation solutions for the upcoming 47th World Armwrestling Championship and 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship in New Delhi.

Key Points Svayam has partnered with PAFI to ensure accessibility for the 47th World Armwrestling Championship and 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship.

The championships will be held in New Delhi from October 29 to November 6, featuring athletes from 56 countries, including 400 para-athletes.

Svayam's role includes accessibility audits of venues, sensitising staff, and facilitating accessible transportation for participants.

PAFI President Preeti Jhangiani highlighted arm wrestling as unique for allowing men, women, and differently-abled athletes to compete together.

Accessibility organisation Svayam has partnered with the People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) to ensure adequate facilities and transportation for the 47th World Armwrestling Championship and 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship.

Ensuring Inclusive Global Sports

The events are scheduled to be held here from October 29 to November 6.

The championships at Leela Ambience Hotel will feature athletes from 56 countries, including 400 para-athletes accompanied by 300 caregivers, according to the organisers.

Under the partnership, Svayam will conduct accessibility audits of competition venues and accommodation facilities, sensitise event staff and volunteers, and facilitate accessible transportation for airport transfers and inter-hotel travel.

The PAFI president Preeti Jhangiani thanked Svayam and its founder-chairperson Sminu Jindal for supporting the event.

"Arm wrestling is perhaps the only sport where men, women and differently-abled athletes compete on the same platform," Jhangiani said.

Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, said organising a championship of this scale in India was a matter of pride.

World Armwrestling Federation president Assen Hadjitodorov thanked Svayam and the Indian organisers for their support, expressing confidence in a successful championship.