West Bengal CM To Witness Historic India-Brazil Football Clash

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is set to attend the highly anticipated India-Brazil international football friendly in Kolkata, marking a historic moment for Indian football as the city prepares for the clash of titans.

Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Taormina

Key Points West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will attend the India-Brazil international football friendly in Kolkata.

The match, scheduled for October 3 at Salt Lake Stadium, is a historic first senior men's international fixture between the two nations on Indian soil.

Five-time world champions Brazil, ranked fifth globally, have arrived in India with a star-studded squad including Vinicius Junior and Raphinha.

The state administration has implemented enhanced security measures for the highly anticipated match.

CM Adhikari had previously assured the All India Football Federation of full government support for hosting the event.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that he will watch the much-anticipated India-Brazil international football friendly from the stadium here on October 3, as the city braces for the historic clash between the two sides.

Historic Football Clash Nears

The tie, scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, is being billed as one of the biggest international football fixtures hosted in India.

"I will attend the India-Brazil match at Salt Lake Stadium," Adhikari said at a forest department programme at Alipurduar in the northern part of the state.

Brazil's Arrival And Squad Details

The five-time world champions Brazil arrived in India on Thursday night amid tight security and were given a warm welcome by football fans ahead of their first-ever senior men's international match against India on Indian soil.

Brazil is currently ranked fifth in the FIFA world rankings, while India is placed 138th.

The Brazilian squad, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, includes several high-profile players like Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Marquinhos and Endrick.

Enhanced Security For The Event

Adhikari had earlier assured the All India Football Federation of full support from his government for hosting the match.

The state administration has stepped up security and made arrangements around the stadium and the city's key transit points ahead of the match, which is expected to draw a large number of football enthusiasts.