News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Suspended WFI face blow: Ministry won't recognise nationals

Suspended WFI face blow: Ministry won't recognise nationals

Source: PTI
January 08, 2024 00:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ministry says it won't recognise events organised by suspended WFI

Sanjay Singh

IMAGE: Sanjay Singh, president of the suspended WFI, said that they will soon organise the national championships and insisted that they neither recognise the suspension of the newly-elected body nor the ad-hoc panel. Photograph: ANI

The Sports Ministry on Sunday said the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has no authority to conduct the Senior National Championships and any event staged by the body will be considered 'unsanctioned' and 'unrecognised'.

Three days after the WFI held its polls last month, the Ministry had suspended the sports body citing several violations of rules and then the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed a three-member ad-hoc panel to manage the federation's day-to-day affairs.

However, a defiant Sanjay Singh, president of the suspended WFI, said that they will soon organise the national championships and insisted that they neither recognise the suspension of the newly-elected body nor the ad-hoc panel.

 

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry that you have issued a Circular bearing No. WFI/Senior National/Maharashtra/2024 dated 06.01.2024 on the letterhead of the Wrestling Federation of India regarding conduct of Senior National Wrestling Championship 2023 at Pune (Maharashtra) from 29–31 January 2024," Ministry said in a letter.

"As per this Ministry's order dated 24.12.2023, you have no authority to issue such a Circular or to use the letterhead of the Wrestling Federation of India wherein you claim affiliation of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

"You must immediately cease and desist using the letterhead of the Wrestling Federation of India for such prohibited purposes and using the name, logos and insignia of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India in violation of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011(Sports Code) and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950."

In the strongly-worded letter to Sanjay Singh, the Ministry further said that "any championships or competitions organised by you – the suspended Executive Committee members of the WFI - will be treated as unsanctioned and unrecognised competitions.

"Certificates of participation and medals won in championships conducted by the WFI will be of no consequence and will not be considered for eligibility under any scheme of the government or appointment to government jobs/to get admission in school and colleges under sports quota, sports awards, etc."

"Until further orders, only National Wrestling Championships for various age categories organised under the supervision of the IOA-appointed Ad hoc Committee for Wrestling will be treated as sanctioned and recognized championships for wrestling under the Sports Code and all government benefits will only accrue to the sportspersons participating in such National championships organized by the Ad hoc Committee."

The ad-hoc panel had announced that it will host the senior national championships in Jaipur from February 2-5.

Indian wrestling has witnessed unprecedented power struggle in the last one year. In protest against Sanjay, who is a close aide of sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri and Vinesh Phogat returned her Arjuna Award and Khel Ratna.

Sakshi Malik had quit wrestling the day Sanjay won the WFI president's election.

"This is very positive move by ministry of sports , government of India. It will be great milestone for all upcoming wrestlers," said Rohtash Singh, president of Harayana Amatuer Wrestling Association, which is one of the factions of the state federation. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nadal withdraws from Australian Open due to injury
Nadal withdraws from Australian Open due to injury
'India one of the best travelling teams at present'
'India one of the best travelling teams at present'
This generation lacks hunger: Mary Kom
This generation lacks hunger: Mary Kom
Banarasi sarees on Ram temple theme a huge hit
Banarasi sarees on Ram temple theme a huge hit
Australia level T2Is; overcome Deepti's brilliance
Australia level T2Is; overcome Deepti's brilliance
Maldives suspends 3 deputy mins over Modi remarks
Maldives suspends 3 deputy mins over Modi remarks
SP leader booked over call to 'burn' UP minister
SP leader booked over call to 'burn' UP minister

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Kohli back; Rohit to lead squad in Afghanistan T20Is

Kohli back; Rohit to lead squad in Afghanistan T20Is

From YSRCP to Mumbai Indians: Rayudu's unexpected move

From YSRCP to Mumbai Indians: Rayudu's unexpected move

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances