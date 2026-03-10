HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Suryakumar Yadav Sets Sights on 2028 Olympics Gold After T20 Triumph

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
March 10, 2026 15:34 IST

Following India's triumphant T20 World Cup victory, captain Suryakumar Yadav has declared his next ambitious goal: securing an Olympic gold medal for the nation in 2028.

Key Points

  • Suryakumar Yadav aims to win an Olympic gold medal for India in 2028.
  • India secured their third ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, defeating New Zealand in the final.
  • Yadav expressed a 'special feeling' being among the captains who have won the World Cup for India.
  • The BCCI announced a Rs 131 crore cash reward for the Indian squad following their T20 World Cup victory.
  • India became the first team to retain the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and win the title three times.

The captain of India's T20 World Cup winning team Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said his next target is to win the Olympics gold for the country.

"We have the momentum. Our target now is to get the 2028 Olympics gold medal," Yadav told reporters after returning to his house in Mumbai's Deonar area following the World Cup triumph.

 

"The same year (2028), there will be the T20 World Cup. Winning that also will complete our hat trick," Yadav said.

He said it was a "special feeling" to be in the "elite company" of skippers who have won the Cup for India.

"I will try to live up to the expectations and my efforts will be to win more trophies for India," Yadav said.

"When we won the Cup in 2024, it was a special feeling that we have won the final played on our soil," he said.

India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup three times, further cementing its place among the most successful teams in the history of the format.

BCCI Announces Reward

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the entire Indian squad following its third T20 World Cup victory. The amount covers 15 players, coaching staff, other support staff.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

