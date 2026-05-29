HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Suruchi And Esha Shine At ISSF World Cup In Munich

Suruchi And Esha Shine At ISSF World Cup In Munich

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 20:11 IST

x

India's Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh dominated the ISSF World Cup in Munich, winning gold and silver respectively in the women's 10m air pistol event.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points

  • Suruchi Inder Singh wins gold in the women's 10m air pistol at the ISSF World Cup in Munich.
  • Esha Singh secures silver in the same event, contributing to India's medal tally.
  • India now leads the ISSF World Cup medal tally with two gold and one silver.
  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was disqualified in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions due to weapon discrepancies.

It was double delight for India in the ISSF World Cup here on Friday as Suruchi Inder Singh struck gold and Esha Singh won silver in the women's 10m air pistol, helping the country rise to the top of the medal tally.

Suruchi shot 242.1 to defend the gold she won last year at the Olympic Shooting range, while her senior teammate Esha shot 241.2 to settle for silver. Korean Choo Gaeun won bronze.

 

India now have two gold and one silver in the year's second ISSF World Cup leg, with the two mixed events in rifle and pistol left to be played on Saturday.

Indian Shooters Dominate Qualifications

Earlier in the day, the duo just about made the final, claiming the last two qualification spots. Both shot 578, pipping the reigning Olympic champion Oh Yejin by a point.

Choo topped the field with a 583, while London Olympics silver medallist Celine Goberville of France and Bulgarian Miroslava Mincheva (580), the reigning European champion and winner of the bronze medal in the 25m pistol two days back, were among the others to go through.

Suruchi's Comeback Secures Gold

Suruchi had a slower start compared to Esha, coming in at fifth after the first series of five single shots. Esha was third behind Celine and Choo at this stage.

As the final warmed up, Suruchi began finding her range, Esha and Celine were blowing hot and cold, and Choo was threatening to pull away.

At the end of the 14th, Suruchi, with three straight scores above 10, was challenging Choo for gold. Celine and Esha had slipped to fourth and fifth.

The 15th and 16th were the most dramatic, with Celine and Esha coming up to joint third first and then Celine bowing out in sixth as the two Indians got up to medal position behind Choo.

The pressure then got to Choo as Suruchi and Esha were hardly missing the 10-ring. Suruchi overtook her after the 19th and Esha secured a medal after the 20th..

Esha had 1.2 to make up on Suruchi over the last two shots. That became 1.3 before the 24th and final shot and despite a 10.7 from Esha, Suruchi's 10.3 would help her defend her Munich gold comfortably.

"I don't have any pressure, anytime," said the youngster, after claiming a fourth World Cup and fifth ISSF gold in two years.

Esha too won a creditable second medal in the competition, after winning gold in the women's 25m pistol with a world record score on Wednesday.

Indian Men Miss Out On Medals

In two men's events on the roster, India missed out, one in very unfortunate circumstances. In the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot a 592 to qualify in sixth place, but was disqualified after his weapon was deemed to have discrepancies in dimension in a random post competition check. Rudrankksh Patil shot 585 to finish 53rd.

In the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol, Anish's effort of 577 fetched him 27th spot. Teammates Udhayveer Sidhu (574) and Suraj Sharma (574) were further back in 37th and 39th positions.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Golden hat-trick for Suruchi at ISSF World Cup
Golden hat-trick for Suruchi at ISSF World Cup
Suruchi stuns Manu Bhaker to win World Cup gold
Suruchi stuns Manu Bhaker to win World Cup gold
18-YO shooter stuns China with gold, Manu misses
18-YO shooter stuns China with gold, Manu misses
Shri Nivetha, Esha, Ruchita win gold in women's 10m air pistol
Shri Nivetha, Esha, Ruchita win gold in women's 10m air pistol
ISSF WC: Suruchi-Saurabh down Manu-Ravinder to bag bronze
ISSF WC: Suruchi-Saurabh down Manu-Ravinder to bag bronze

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Spotted in Auto Driver Uniform4:14

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Spotted in Auto Driver Uniform

Amit Shah visits Harami Nala at India-Pakistan border in Kutch1:14

Amit Shah visits Harami Nala at India-Pakistan border in...

Palak Tiwari Looks Stunning During Airport Sighting1:25

Palak Tiwari Looks Stunning During Airport Sighting

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO