Home  » Sports » 'Surprised'! Sports Minister reacts to Dipa Karmakar's retirement

'Surprised'! Sports Minister reacts to Dipa Karmakar's retirement

Source: PTI
October 09, 2024 17:15 IST
Dipa Karmakar

IMAGE: Dipa Karmakar, who became the first Indian woman gymnast to represent the country at the Games in the 2016 Rio Olympics and finished fourth, announced her retirement on Monday. Photograph: SAI Media/Instagram

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday wrote to Dipa Karmakar conveying his surprise at her decision to retire, a couple of days after the trailblazing Indian gymnast called time on her career.

The 31-year-old Karmakar, who became the first Indian woman gymnast to represent the country at the Games in the 2016 Rio Olympics and finished fourth, announced her retirement on Monday.

 

"I got to know about your retirement from gymnastics. While your decision surprised me, I have full faith that you have taken this decision keeping in mind your priorities in life and the experiences that you have had. I completely respect your decision," Mandaviya wrote in a letter to Karmakar.

"Your journey in gymnastics, which began at the age of six, has been inspirational. You have scaled the highs in the sport and made the country proud despite facing so many difficulties."

"Being awarded with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri is the indication of your unique contribution," he added.

Mandaviya said the whole country is proud of Karmakar, who routinely performed the highly-difficult Produnova vault.

"You added a new chapter in Indian gymnastics by participating in the Olympics, which was not only the outcome of our hard work but it is a great matter of pride for the entire country," he added.

Mandaviya said Karmakar's journey, who missed a medal at the Rio Games by 0.15 points, has inspired many young girls in the country.

"Your achievements have not only inspired those who love sports but especially our daughters, who have got the strength to fulfill their dreams," said the union minister, hoping that Karmakar would be available to share her knowledge with the young athletes sometime in the future.

Source: PTI
