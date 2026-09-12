Indian-Origin Golfer Julian Suri Advances At Simmons Bank Open

Indian-origin golfer Julian Suri demonstrated strong performance by making the cut at the Simmons Bank Open, while Rayhan Thomas and Manthan Chirravuri faced an early exit but look forward to the next championship.

Key Points Julian Suri, an Indian-origin golfer, successfully made the cut at the Simmons Bank Open with a 4-under par score.

Rayhan Thomas and Manthan Chirravuri, also Indian-origin golfers, missed the cut at the Simmons Bank Open.

Despite missing the cut, Thomas and Chirravuri are confirmed to play in the upcoming Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Suri's performance ensures he remains within the top 132 players, with points carrying over to the finals.

Scotsman Sandy Scott, American Will Cannon, and Mexican Alvaro Ortiz currently lead the Simmons Bank Open.

Indian-Origin Golfers' Performance

Golfers Rayhan Thomas (68-70) and Manthan Chirravuri (74-67) missed the cut while Julian Suri was the only Indian-origin player to make the cut at the Simmons Bank Open here this week. Suri carded a 2-under 68 on day 2 following a similar opening round score. At 4-under par he made the cut, which was set at 3-under par.Despite missing the cut, Thomas (62nd at the start of this week) and Chirravuri (72) will play the next event, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio, next week, where the top-132will be seen in action. Suri started the week at 70th and will comfortably stay inside the top 132. The points carry over from the regular season through the four-event finals. Thomas found himself just short after two rounds as he had a total of 2-under par (68-70) while Chirravuri left himself a lot of ground to make after carding 4-over 74 on the first day. His second-round effort of 3-under 67 was not enough to avoid an early exit to the week at 1-over par. Scotsman Sandy Scott (63-63), American Will Cannon (61-65) and Mexican Alvaro Ortiz (65-61) hold the lead after two rounds. The three players have a total score of 14-under par and are closely followed by American Hayden Springer, who has a score of 12-under par (64-63).