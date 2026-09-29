He couldn't swim, then made the Asian Games in surfing

The inspiring journey of Indian surfer Kishore Kumar Anbarasu, whose valiant Asian Games debut in surfing concluded in the quarterfinals, marking a significant milestone for the sport in India.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian teenager Kishore Kumar Anbarasu's Asian Games surfing debut concluded in the quarterfinal stage.

Anbarasu, 18, lost to the Philippines' Toby Espejon in a hard-fought quarterfinal match.

Hailing from Kovalam, Anbarasu's inspiring journey began without knowing how to swim, learning to surf from a restaurant where his mother worked.

Surfing made its historic debut at the Asian Games, marking a significant moment for the sport in India.

Anbarasu's participation highlights his determination to break into the professional surfing circuit globally.

Teenager Kishore Kumar Anbarasu's valiant run in the men's surfing competition ended in the quarterfinal stage on Tuesday but the Indian says he will cherish his Asian Games experience after the sport made a debut in the continental event.

The 18-year-old Anbarasu lost to the Philippines' Toby Espejon in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. He put up a strong fight but went down 5.37-8.53 to Espejon, missing out on a place in the medal rounds at Long Beach at Tahara nearly 100km from in Nagoya.

Anbarasu's Unique Path To Surfing

Hailing from Kovalam, around 20km south of Chennai on the Bay of Bengal, Anbarasu's introduction to the sport has been unusual.

He was so determined to learn to surf that he grabbed a board from the restaurant where his mother washed dishes, and dived into the Indian Ocean, even though he did not know how to swim.

Eight years later, Anbarasu made it to the Asian Games as one of the four surfers added late to the Indian contingent -- only on September 2.

From Kovalam To Continental Stage

"It's a very proud moment for India and the Indian surfing community (to be competing here)," he said.

"The place where I live is very special to me. There is one restaurant, called 'Surf Turf'. Upstairs is the restaurant, and downstairs is the surf school. My mum used to work there washing the dishes, and I used to go there on the weekends.

"At first I was scared of the ocean. I could not swim and so my father didn't allow me to play in the ocean. I started with the skimboard, so I was only catching the shore breaks. The water was not deep."

After just four months, Anbarasu got used to paddle out on a long-board, trying to catch the bigger waves.

"There were so many instructors and they were all like my brothers, so I knew they would help me," he said.

"They took me aside, taught me swimming and then they'd push me in the waves. I did good and I started placing in competitions in Kovalam."

Now, he has been travelling around the globe, trying to break into the professional circuit.

"I'm the first in my family who's travelled abroad -- my parents have never left India. My mother doesn't have a passport."