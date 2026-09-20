Just 0.040 points! Suraj narrowly misses wushu medal in Asian Games

How India's Suraj Singh Mayanglambam performed in the men's changquan wushu final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, narrowly missing a podium finish by a mere 0.040 points.
Key Points
- Indian athlete Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished 11th in the men's changquan wushu final.
- He scored 9.683 points, demonstrating strong Quality of Movement and Degree of Difficulty.
- Suraj was only 0.040 points away from securing a medal position in the competitive event.
- The changquan discipline involves explosive, acrobatic kung fu movements.
- Competition in wushu finals is determined by a random draw, not seeding.
India's Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished 11th in the men's changquan wushu final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, here on Sunday.
Competing against a 21-man field at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall, Suraj scored a total of 9.683 points. He earned a full 5.00 in Quality of Movement (A-Score) and 2.00 in Degree of Difficulty (C-Score) with zero deductions, but secured a 2.683 in Overall Performance (B-Score).
Understanding Changquan Wushu Performance
Macau's Kuong Chi Hin (9.723) and Chi Kuan Song (9.720) took the top-two positions, something that highlighted the close competition at the top, with just 0.040 points separating Suraj from a podium finish. There is no seeding or pre-ranking that dictates who goes first.
A computer or manual draw assigns each of the 21 finalists a random start number from 1 to 21.
Each athlete has around 90 seconds to perform a high-speed sequence of traditional northern Chinese kung fu movements. Changquan is known for being explosive and acrobatic, featuring lightning-fast punches, deep lunging stances, high kicks, and high-flying aerial jumps and spins.