Just 0.040 points! Suraj narrowly misses wushu medal in Asian Games

How India's Suraj Singh Mayanglambam performed in the men's changquan wushu final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, narrowly missing a podium finish by a mere 0.040 points.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian athlete Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished 11th in the men's changquan wushu final.

He scored 9.683 points, demonstrating strong Quality of Movement and Degree of Difficulty.

Suraj was only 0.040 points away from securing a medal position in the competitive event.

The changquan discipline involves explosive, acrobatic kung fu movements.

Competition in wushu finals is determined by a random draw, not seeding.

India's Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished 11th in the men's changquan wushu final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, here on Sunday.

Competing against a 21-man field at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall, Suraj scored a total of 9.683 points. He earned a full 5.00 in Quality of Movement (A-Score) and 2.00 in Degree of Difficulty (C-Score) with zero deductions, but secured a 2.683 in Overall Performance (B-Score).

Understanding Changquan Wushu Performance

Macau's Kuong Chi Hin (9.723) and Chi Kuan Song (9.720) took the top-two positions, something that highlighted the close competition at the top, with just 0.040 points separating Suraj from a podium finish. There is no seeding or pre-ranking that dictates who goes first.

A computer or manual draw assigns each of the 21 finalists a random start number from 1 to 21.

Each athlete has around 90 seconds to perform a high-speed sequence of traditional northern Chinese kung fu movements. Changquan is known for being explosive and acrobatic, featuring lightning-fast punches, deep lunging stances, high kicks, and high-flying aerial jumps and spins.