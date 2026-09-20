Asian Games: Suraj finishes 11th in men's changquan wushu final

Indian wushu athletes Suraj Singh Mayanglambam, Aparna Dahiya, and Vikrant Baliyan encountered tough competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with Suraj narrowly missing a medal and Sanda fighters facing early exits.

IMAGE: Suraj Singh Mayanglambam scored a total of 9.683 points to finish 11th in the men's changquan wushu final at the Asian Games. Photograph: Indian Olympic Association/Instagram

Key Points Indian wushu athletes Suraj Singh, Aparna Dahiya, and Vikrant Baliyan competed at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Suraj Singh Mayanglambam secured 11th place in the men's changquan final, just 0.040 points shy of a podium finish.

Aparna Dahiya, a Sanda World Cup gold medallist, and Vikrant Baliyan were both defeated 0-2 in their Sanda round of 16 matches.

Sanda is the full-contact combat variant of wushu, while changquan involves acrobatic northern Chinese kung fu movements.

India's Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished 11th in the men's changquan wushu final, while Aparna Dahiya and Vikrant Baliyan lost their round of 16 matches in their respective weight categories at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, in Nagoya, on Sunday.

Aparna lost 0-2 to Iran's Sogand Sinkaeichetan in women's 52kg Sanda while conceding five points each in the two rounds that they clashed in.

With the defeat, Aparna, who had claimed the gold medal in the women's 52kg category at the Sanda World Cup in May this year, failed to make it to the quarter-finals.

Sanda Fighters Face Early Exits

In the men's 75kg Sanda bout against Iran's Soheil Mousavi, India's Baliyan suffered a similar 0-2 defeat to crash out before the quarter-finals.

While he conceded five points each in the two rounds, Baliyan did record one against his opponent on forcible count in the first round. Sanda is the full-contact combat variation of wushu.

Suraj Singh's Changquan Performance

Meanwhile, competing against a 21-man field at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall, Suraj scored a total of 9.683 points.

He earned a full 5.00 in Quality of Movement (A-Score) and 2.00 in Degree of Difficulty (C-Score) with zero deductions, but secured a 2.683 in Overall Performance (B-Score).

Macau's Kuong Chi Hin (9.723) and Chi Kuan Song (9.720) took the top-two positions, something that highlighted the close competition at the top, with just 0.040 points separating Suraj from a podium finish.

There is no seeding or pre-ranking that dictates who goes first. A computer or manual draw assigns each of the 21 finalists a random start number from 1 to 21.

Each athlete has around 90 seconds to perform a high-speed sequence of traditional northern Chinese kung fu movements.

Changquan is known for being explosive and acrobatic, featuring lightning-fast punches, deep lunging stances, high kicks, and high-flying aerial jumps and spins.