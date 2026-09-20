Home  » Sports » Asian Games: Suraj finishes 11th in men's changquan wushu final

Asian Games: Suraj finishes 11th in men's changquan wushu final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: September 20, 2026 18:31 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian wushu athletes Suraj Singh Mayanglambam, Aparna Dahiya, and Vikrant Baliyan encountered tough competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with Suraj narrowly missing a medal and Sanda fighters facing early exits.

Suraj Singh Mayanglambam

IMAGE: Suraj Singh Mayanglambam scored a total of 9.683 points to finish 11th in the men's changquan wushu final at the Asian Games. Photograph: Indian Olympic Association/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian wushu athletes Suraj Singh, Aparna Dahiya, and Vikrant Baliyan competed at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
  • Suraj Singh Mayanglambam secured 11th place in the men's changquan final, just 0.040 points shy of a podium finish.
  • Aparna Dahiya, a Sanda World Cup gold medallist, and Vikrant Baliyan were both defeated 0-2 in their Sanda round of 16 matches.
  • Sanda is the full-contact combat variant of wushu, while changquan involves acrobatic northern Chinese kung fu movements.

India's Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished 11th in the men's changquan wushu final, while Aparna Dahiya and Vikrant Baliyan lost their round of 16 matches in their respective weight categories at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, in Nagoya, on Sunday.

Aparna lost 0-2 to Iran's Sogand Sinkaeichetan in women's 52kg Sanda while conceding five points each in the two rounds that they clashed in.

With the defeat, Aparna, who had claimed the gold medal in the women's 52kg category at the Sanda World Cup in May this year, failed to make it to the quarter-finals.

 

Sanda Fighters Face Early Exits

In the men's 75kg Sanda bout against Iran's Soheil Mousavi, India's Baliyan suffered a similar 0-2 defeat to crash out before the quarter-finals.

While he conceded five points each in the two rounds, Baliyan did record one against his opponent on forcible count in the first round. Sanda is the full-contact combat variation of wushu.

Suraj Singh's Changquan Performance

Meanwhile, competing against a 21-man field at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall, Suraj scored a total of 9.683 points.

He earned a full 5.00 in Quality of Movement (A-Score) and 2.00 in Degree of Difficulty (C-Score) with zero deductions, but secured a 2.683 in Overall Performance (B-Score).

Macau's Kuong Chi Hin (9.723) and Chi Kuan Song (9.720) took the top-two positions, something that highlighted the close competition at the top, with just 0.040 points separating Suraj from a podium finish.

There is no seeding or pre-ranking that dictates who goes first. A computer or manual draw assigns each of the 21 finalists a random start number from 1 to 21.

Each athlete has around 90 seconds to perform a high-speed sequence of traditional northern Chinese kung fu movements.

Changquan is known for being explosive and acrobatic, featuring lightning-fast punches, deep lunging stances, high kicks, and high-flying aerial jumps and spins.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

wushuasian gamessuraj singhaparna dahiyavikrant baliyan

More From Rediff

Chess Olympiad: India men down Spain; women crush Mongolia

Chess Olympiad: India men down Spain; women crush Mongolia
Gukesh Leads India To Victory At Chess Olympiad

Gukesh Leads India To Victory At Chess Olympiad
EPL: Brilliant Brighton Rout Champions Arsenal

EPL: Brilliant Brighton Rout Champions Arsenal

Related Stories

'I wanted India to know what teqball is all about'

'I wanted India to know what teqball is all about'

Quick Links

SurajSandaAparna DahiyaVikrant BaliyanIndiaIranAsian GamesWorld CupChangquan PerformanceNagoya

Web Stories

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers
Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

Meet The Xiaomi 18 Fold

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026