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Suraj Chand Secures India's First Men's Singles Gold In 16 Years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 06, 2026 20:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Suraj Kumar Chand made history by winning India's first men's singles gold in 16 years at the prestigious FISU World University Championship Squash.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points

  • Suraj Kumar Chand secured India's first men's singles gold in 16 years at the FISU World University Championship Squash.
  • Chand, representing Somaiya Vidyavihar University, triumphed over Hungary's Benedek Takacs in a five-game final.
  • Spain's Marta Dominguez Fernandez successfully defended her women's singles title at the same championship.
  • The championship will now proceed with the team events.

Suraj Kumar Chand won India's first men's singles gold at the FISU World University Championship Squash in 16 years, here on Thursday.

Suraj of the hosts Somaiya Vidyavihar University defeated Hungary's Benedek Takacs 5-11, 11-8, 11-5, 6-11, 11-4 in a thrilling final.

 

The victory marked India's first men's singles gold at the FISU World University Championship Squash in 16 years.

Spain's Marta Dominguez Fernandez retained the women's singles title with an 11-3, 11-7, 11-7 win over Hong Kong China's Ching Hei Fung.

The victory was made even more special as it came on her father's birthday.

The championship now moves into the team events from Friday.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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suraj kumar chandindia squash goldfisu world university championship squashmarta dominguez fernandezworld university squash titles

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