Suraj Chand Secures India's First Men's Singles Gold In 16 Years

Discover how Suraj Kumar Chand made history by winning India's first men's singles gold in 16 years at the prestigious FISU World University Championship Squash.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points Suraj Kumar Chand secured India's first men's singles gold in 16 years at the FISU World University Championship Squash.

Chand, representing Somaiya Vidyavihar University, triumphed over Hungary's Benedek Takacs in a five-game final.

Spain's Marta Dominguez Fernandez successfully defended her women's singles title at the same championship.

The championship will now proceed with the team events.

Suraj Kumar Chand won India's first men's singles gold at the FISU World University Championship Squash in 16 years, here on Thursday.

Suraj of the hosts Somaiya Vidyavihar University defeated Hungary's Benedek Takacs 5-11, 11-8, 11-5, 6-11, 11-4 in a thrilling final.

The victory marked India's first men's singles gold at the FISU World University Championship Squash in 16 years.

Spain's Marta Dominguez Fernandez retained the women's singles title with an 11-3, 11-7, 11-7 win over Hong Kong China's Ching Hei Fung.

The victory was made even more special as it came on her father's birthday.

The championship now moves into the team events from Friday.