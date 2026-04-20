Suraj Kumar Chand Wins HCL Squash Title

India's Suraj Kumar Chand showcased exceptional skill to secure the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour title, marking a significant achievement in his squash career.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points Suraj Kumar Chand of India won the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour title.

Chand defeated South Korea's Jeongmin Ryu in straight games.

This victory marks Suraj Kumar Chand's fourth PSA Tour title.

Rouqaia Othman of Egypt secured the women's title, defeating Harleein Tan.

India's Suraj Kumar Chand secured the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour title with a straight game win over South Korea's Jeongmin Ryu in the men's final here on Monday.

Chand's Dominant Performance

The Indian second seed, ranked 134 in the world, beat his eighth seed opponent 11-5, 11-9, 11-3 for his fourth PSA Tour title.

Othman Victorious in Women's Final

Egyptian seventh seed Rouqaia Othman defeated Malaysian second seed Harleein Tan 12-10, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7 in the women's final.

SRFI Acknowledges Support

"We would like to thank our sponsors and partners, especially HCL, MYAS and SAI, for their support. Having an Indian winner makes it special," SRFI Secretary-General Cyrus Poncha said in a release.

Squash is a growing sport in India, with increased participation and interest in recent years. Such wins can inspire more young athletes to take up the sport and aim for international success. The Sports Authority of India's support is crucial for nurturing talent and providing necessary resources.