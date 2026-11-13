Indian Squash Star Suraj Chand Reaches Singapore Classic Quarterfinals

Indian squash sensation Suraj Chand has powerfully advanced to the men's singles quarter-finals of the prestigious Singapore Classic, showcasing his formidable skill on the international stage.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points Indian squash player Suraj Chand advanced to the men's singles quarterfinal of the Singapore Classic.

Chand secured a straight-game win over Benjamin Ratcliffe in the second round.

The sixth-seeded Indian, crowned world university champion in August, won 11-6, 11-4, 11-4.

He will next face Malaysian world No. 60 Sanjay Jeeva.

In the women's competition, Tanvi Khanna, Sanya Vats, and Rathika Seelan were eliminated in the second round.

Indian squash player Suraj Chand entered the men's singles quarterfinal of the Singapore Classic with a straight-game win over Benjamin Ratcliffe in the second round of the PSA Challenger event.

The sixth-seeded Indian, who was crowned world university champion in August, beat his Australian opponent 11-6, 11-4, 11-4.

He will next meet Malaysian world No. 60 Sanjay Jeeva, who defeated Om Semwal 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 in the second round.

In the women's competition, third seed Tanvi Khanna, Sanya Vats and Rathika Seelan bowed out following losses in the second round.