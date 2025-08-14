Supreme Court may decide fate of ISL next week

IMAGE: The apex court has reserved its judgement on draft AIFF constitution and a hearing is scheduled for Monday. Photograph: ISL/X

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will mention the raging issue concerning the Indian Super League before the Supreme Court on Monday.

The apex court has reserved its judgement on draft AIFF constitution and a hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Hundreds of Indian and foreign footballers are living in uncertainty as the Masters Rights Agreement (MRA) between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and AIFF with regards to Indian Super League is yet to be signed. The clubs have decided not to pay salaries to the players and support staff till the impasse continues.

"A discussion was held between the legal representatives of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, on Thursday, August 14, 2025," AIFF issued a statement on 'X'.

"It has been agreed by all parties that the concerns of the ISL clubs pertaining to the delay in the commencement of the 2025-26 ISL season, and the hardship being felt by the players and other stakeholders will be conveyed to the Hon'ble Supreme Court next week, for its kind consideration," it further stated.

In fact, an AIFF source said that they are willing to file a written application if the court asks for one.

"Yes we will be attempting to mention but since judgement is reserved we have to see how the judges takes it. If they feel there is merit in appeal, they may ask for an application to be filed. The plight of the players, clubs and football need to be brought to their notice, " a club source told PTI.

The AIFF on Wednesday had asked the legal counsels of the game's apex body and the ISL clubs to “hold discussions” on the teams' concerns about the uncertainty over the upcoming season of the top-tier league.

Last week, 11 Indian Super League clubs had urged the AIFF to urgently bring the “current situation” of Indian football, arising out of the uncertainty over ISL's future, to the attention of the Supreme Court before which a case relating to the constitution of the national federation is pending.

The ISL clubs, in a letter, said that they will have no option but to seek judicial recourse independently if the AIFF does not act on their request.

“On August 13, the AIFF responded and requested that the legal counsels of the clubs and the federation meet to hold discussions on the matter and decide on further action,” the AIFF tweeted.

The clubs requested the AIFF to approach the top court a day after the national federation proposed the Super Cup in September to ensure sufficient competitive matches for the clubs after ISL organisers FSDL put a “pause” on the league due to uncertainty over the renewal of Master Rights Agreement (MRA) it signed with them in 2010.

The crisis deepened after ISL organisers FSDL put the 2025-26 season “on hold” on July 11 due to uncertainty over the renewal of the MRA, prompting at least three clubs to either pause first-team operations or suspend player and staff salaries.