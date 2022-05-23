News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Superbet Poland chess: Anand finishes overall joint second

Superbet Poland chess: Anand finishes overall joint second

Source: PTI
May 23, 2022 23:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Viswanathan Anand who won three matches, drew four and lost two on day one of the Blitz competition, had a bad start on Monday, losing to Duda in round 19. He had beaten the Pole when the duo had met on Sunday.

IMAGE: Viswanathan Anand who won three matches, drew four and lost two on day one of the Blitz competition, had a bad start on Monday, losing to Duda in round 19. He had beaten the Pole when the duo had met on Sunday. Photograph: ChessBase India

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand had a moderate run on the second day of the Blitz section to finish overall joint second in the Superbet Rapid and Blitz Poland chess tournament in Warsaw on Monday.

He posted three wins on Monday over Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Poland) in the 27th and final round, Richard Rapport (Hungary) and Kirill Shevchenko (Ukraine) to go with three draws but as many defeats hurt his chances of winning the overall title.

 

Polish star Jan-Kryzstof Duda emerged overall winner with 24 points while Anand and Levon Aronian finished equal second with 23.5 points followed by Fabiano Caruana (USA) on 23 points.

Duda scored a dramatic win from a losing position against Kirill Shevchenko to take the top prize.

The Indian ace had earlier on Saturday won the Rapid section comfortably with a round to spare.

The veteran Indian GM, who won three matches, drew four and lost two on day one of the Blitz competition, had a bad start on Monday, losing to Duda in round 19. He had beaten the Pole when the duo had met on Sunday.

He lost in the next round to Anton Korobov in 26 moves in a Sicillian variation game before drawing with David Gavrilescu in round 21.

A win over Kirill Shevchenko in the 22nd round was followed by a defeat at the hands of Aronian.

In round 24, he held Wesley So, another American to a draw in a 26-move affair. In the subsequent round, he managed a draw against the highly-rated Caruana before scoring a win over an inconsistent Richard Rapport in the 26th and penultimate round.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Buttler Or Russell:Most Valuable Player?
Buttler Or Russell:Most Valuable Player?
IPL 2022 Playoffs: Super Over could determine winner
IPL 2022 Playoffs: Super Over could determine winner
Why Manu Bhaker wants India to boycott CWG 2022
Why Manu Bhaker wants India to boycott CWG 2022
French Open PIX: Nadal advances; Osaka, Krejcikova out
French Open PIX: Nadal advances; Osaka, Krejcikova out
Pooja impresses as Supernovas beat Trailblazers
Pooja impresses as Supernovas beat Trailblazers
Lies spread about textbooks revision: K'taka minister
Lies spread about textbooks revision: K'taka minister
Congress names Yadav, Jabbar for Karnataka MLC polls
Congress names Yadav, Jabbar for Karnataka MLC polls

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

French Open PIX: Nadal advances; Osaka, Krejcikova out

French Open PIX: Nadal advances; Osaka, Krejcikova out

Biggest upsets on Day 2 at the French Open

Biggest upsets on Day 2 at the French Open

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances