Superbet Classic: Praggnanadhaa takes sole lead

Superbet Classic: Praggnanadhaa takes sole lead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
May 16, 2025 00:30 IST

Pragg

IMAGE: R Praggnanandhaad defeated Wesley SO of the United States to emerge as the sole leader at Superbet Classic in Bucharest, Romania, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa shot into sole lead, defeating Wesley SO of the United States in the 8th round of Superbet Classic, a part of the Grand Chess tour.

The victory with black, took Praggananandhaa to five points in all on a day when World champion D Gukesh also registered his first victory at the expense of another American Levon Aronian.

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France played a draw with Fabiano Caruana of USA, while local GM Deac Bogdan-Daniel also got a draw with Duda Jan-Krzysztof of Poland.

 

With just one round to come, Frenchman Alireza Firouzja was trying his best to dent the confidence of Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov in a keenly contested battle.

With Pragg on 5, Caruana and Vachier-Lagrave share the second spot currently on 4.5 points apiece. Alireza can join the Indian in lead if he wins against Abdusattorov. After two losses, Gukesh came back in form and he moved to 3.5 points.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
