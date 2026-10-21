Simran Sprints To Golden Double At Asian Para Games

Indian sprinter Simran has achieved a remarkable double gold at the Asian Para Games, setting new Games records in both the women's 100m T12 and 200m events, marking a strong comeback in her career.

IMAGE: Simran celebrates after winning the golden medal in the women's 100m T12 competition at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday. Photograph: Paralympic Committee of India

Key Points Indian sprinter Simran won her second gold medal at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

She secured the women's 100m T12 competition with a new Games record time of 12.02 seconds.

Simran had previously won the 200m gold with a Games record on Tuesday.

She finished ahead of Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh and Indonesia's Made Ni Putri in the 100m event.

Indian sprinter Simran collected her second gold medal at the Asian Para Games by winning the women's 100m T12 competition with a Games record time of 12.02 seconds in Nagoya on Wednesday.

Simran had also won the 200m gold with a new Games record on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, she once again finished ahead of Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh, who clocked 12.30sec. Indonesia's Made Ni Putri finished third with a timing of 12.51sec.

Simran's Record-Breaking Performance

T12 classification covers athletes with moderate visual impairment.

The 26-year-old Simran, who won a bronze in the 2024 Paris Paralympics, is on a comeback trail with her new guide Shivam after her previous guide Umar Saifi was banned for a doping violation.

Simran had won silver medals in both her events in the 2023 Hangzhou edition of the Games.