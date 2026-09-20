Super League Kerala Season 3 Kicks Off With Ticket Launch

Football fans can now secure their spots for the Super League Kerala Season 3 as ticket sales have officially launched, with the tournament set to kick off on September 25.

Key Points Super League Kerala Season 3 ticket sales have officially begun.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan received the inaugural ticket, signifying state support.

The tournament starts on September 25 with Kannur Warriors FC facing Thrissur Magic FC.

Tickets for initial matches and season passes are available online for football enthusiasts.

Ticket sales for the third season of the Super League Kerala were launched here on Sunday, with the inaugural ticket handed over to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, organisers said. The event was attended by Kerala Football Association president Navaz Meeran, Super League Kerala managing director Firoz Meeran and director and CEO Mathew Joseph.

Super League Kerala Season 3 Kicks Off Soon

According to the organisers, the third season of the tournament will begin on September 25, with defending champions Kannur Warriors FC taking on last season's runners-up Thrissur Magic FC in the opening match in Kannur. Tickets for the first four matches of the season are now available online through the official Super League Kerala website, they said. Season passes for individual clubs, providing access to all their home matches during the tournament, were also launched.

"We are happy to start our ticket sales by giving the first ticket to our CM Satheesan. He has ensured the State Government's support," Firoz Meeran said. The organisers said preparations for the tournament were progressing and urged football fans to book tickets in advance.