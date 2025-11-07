Super Cup: SC Delhi rally to hold Rajasthan United; Mumbai in semis

East Bengal, FC Goa, Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC are the semifinalists.

IMAGE: Mumbai City players celebrate their victory over Kerala Blasters in their Super Cup match in Fatorda, Margao on Thursday. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Rajasthan United FC were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting Club Delhi in their final Group D match of the AIFF Super Cup at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim on Thursday.

Pedro Astray (22') and Robinson Blandón (35') struck in the opening half to give Rajasthan United a 2-0 lead, but SC Delhi fought back through Sourav (61') and Alan Saji (90+4') to secure their only point in the campaign.

Later, Mumbai City FC defeated Kerala Blasters courtesy an 88th minute own goal in Fatorda, Margao to complete the semi-final line-up.

Rajasthan FC, who needed a big win to have any chance of making the semifinal, finished with four points. SC Delhi ended up bottom of the standings with a solitary point.

East Bengal, FC Goa, Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC are the semifinalists.

Rajasthan United exhibited urgency in the first half as they sought a four-goal victory margin to keep their qualification hopes alive. But it was SC Delhi who created the first chance of the game in the ninth minute when forward Devendra Murgaokar found Augustine Lalrochana, whose strike went over the bar.

Rajasthan United kept pressing high with Naoba Meitei and Alan Thapa trying their luck from long range. The reward came in the 22nd minute when Lalfelkima's corner found Pedro Astray on the far post.

The Spanish midfielder leapt high and sent a header past the SC Delhi goalkeeper Vishal Yadav.

In the 35th minute, Rajasthan United doubled their lead with Astray launching a cross-field ball from the left to Alan Thapa on the right side of the box. Thapa then sent a low ball across the goal, and Robinson Blandón slotted it home to score his second goal in as many games.

SC Delhi began the second half with greater urgency. The breakthrough came in the 61st minute when Andrei Alba threaded a pass to Sourav, who burst into space on the right and fired a shot past James Kithan in the Rajasthan goal, marking SC Delhi's first-ever goal from open play.