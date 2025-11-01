Super Cup: NorthEast United stun holders FC Goa

IMAGE: Raphael Messi Bouli and Manvir Singh scored in Jamshedpur FC's 2-0 win over Inter Kashi in the Super Cup, in Fatorda, on Saturday. Photograph: Indian Super League/X

NorthEast United FC stunned reigning champions FC Goa 2-1 in their final Group B match of the Super Cup, in Fatroda, on Saturday.

Chema Nunez (68th) and Robin Yadav (76th) scored for the Highlanders, while Sahil Tavora (72nd) pulled one back for the hosts.

Goa, who had already booked a semifinal berth, dominated possession but were undone by NorthEast's compact defending and clinical counter-attacks.

The Manolo Marquez-coached side threatened early through Ayush Dev Chhetri and Udanta Singh but failed to find the net.

Nunez broke the deadlock against the run of play, finishing neatly after Alaaeddine Ajaraie's cut-back.

Tavora's rebound levelled the score, but Yadav's well-timed header restored NorthEast's lead, which they held till the end.

In Bambolim, Jamshedpur FC ended their campaign on a high with a 2-0 win over I-League champions Inter Kashi.

Raphael Messi Bouli (37th) and Manvir Singh (81st) scored for the Red Miners in a commanding display.

Bouli put Jamshedpur ahead from a Stojanovic corner before setting up Manvir late in the second half to seal victory.

Inter Kashi, who struggled for fluency, managed few chances apart from a couple of free-kicks by David Munoz.

Both sides were already out of semifinal contention.