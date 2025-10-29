HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Super Cup: JFC clinch thrilling comeback draw vs NEUFC

Super Cup: JFC clinch thrilling comeback draw vs NEUFC

Source: PTI
October 29, 2025 22:15 IST

NorthEast United, with two points from as many games, remained second in the group, while Jamshedpur, with only one point after this draw, stayed rooted to the bottom. 

Super Cup

IMAGE: NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC's hopes of making the Super Cup semifinals hang by a thread. Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Jamshedpur FC fought back from two goals down to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC in their second AIFF Super Cup Group B encounter in Bambolim, Goa, on Wednesday.

Chema Nunez opened the account for NorthEast United in the 20th minute before Alaaeddine Ajaraie doubled their advantage just nine minutes later with a clinical finish.

Jamshedpur, staring at elimination, clawed back through former India international Pronay Halder's header in the 43rd minute, and their persistence paid off late on when Raphael Messi Bouli struck the equaliser in the 89th to snatch a share of the spoils.

What began as a cautious battle amid rain-soaked conditions ended in late drama, leaving both sides frustrated with the result not significantly helping either in their bid for a semifinal berth.

Both teams had entered the contest under pressure. NorthEast United, with two points from as many games, remained second in the group, while Jamshedpur, with only one point after this draw, stayed rooted to the bottom.

 

Their fates now hang in the balance, dependent on FC Goa's later fixture against Inter Kashi. A victory would put FC Goa on six points, a total neither Jamshedpur nor NorthEast could match even with wins in their final group matches.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
